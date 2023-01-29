ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoreline, WA

Shoreline, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Shoreline.

The Shorecrest High School basketball team will have a game with Shorewood High School on January 28, 2023, 19:00:00.

Shorecrest High School
Shorewood High School
January 28, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Concrete High School basketball team will have a game with Shoreline Christian School on January 28, 2023, 19:00:00.

Concrete High School
Shoreline Christian School
January 28, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

