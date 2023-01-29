ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazelton, ID

Hazelton, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

The Dietrich High School basketball team will have a game with Valley High School on January 28, 2023, 18:30:00.

Dietrich High School
Valley High School
January 28, 2023
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Highschool Basketball Pro

Richfield, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The North Gem Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Richfield High School on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00.
RICHFIELD, ID
