Aliso Viejo, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

CALIFORNIA COMPANY BUYS 94 ACRES TO BUILD LOGISTICS COMPLEX. DIV Industrial, a newly formed institutional-level investor and developer of industrial real estate, announces its official company launch and first acquisition. The new Irvine, California-based firm has acquired 94 acres for the development of El Dorado Valley Logistics Center, a 1.7-million-square-foot Class A industrial complex. At completion, the cutting-edge, modern facility will be LEED certified and establish a new distribution location in the Western U.S., providing an alternative and efficient connection point between key regional logistics hubs.
