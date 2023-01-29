ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfair, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

The Klahowya Secondary School basketball team will have a game with North Mason High School on January 28, 2023, 19:00:00.

Klahowya Secondary School
North Mason High School
January 28, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Highschool Basketball Pro

Bothell, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Mount Rainier High School basketball team will have a game with North Creek High School on February 01, 2023, 17:40:00.
BOTHELL, WA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Mercer Island, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Juanita High School basketball team will have a game with Mercer Island High School on February 01, 2023, 17:40:00.
MERCER ISLAND, WA
thecomeback.com

Former five-star QB makes big transfer move

A former five-star quarterback in the transfer portal has found his next home. Former Washington QB Sam Huard announced Monday on social media that he will transfer to Cal Poly. Over the last two seasons, Huard played in five games for the Huskies, completing 54.5% of his (24-of-44) while passing for 265 yards with one passing touchdown and four interceptions.
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school

Former five-star quarterback recruit Sam Huard is transferring to a surprising school. Huard, the son of former Washington quarterback Damon Huard, has decided to transfer from Washington to Cal Poly, he announced Monday. That means the consensus top-ranked quarterback in the 2021 class will be playing at the FCS level in 2023. The move to... The post Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Light lowland snow falls in parts of western Washington Tuesday morning

SEATTLE — Lowland snow fell in parts of the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning, creating the possibility of slick roads for drivers as temperatures remained below freezing. The National Weather Service first reported “some very light snow showers” in the north interior around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Around the same time, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported “light snow accumulation” in Skagit and Whatcom counties.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
gigharbornow.org

Taco Time commercial shines spotlight on Gig Harbor

As part of its 60th anniversary celebration in 2022, Taco Time Northwest produced half a dozen of TV spots with distinctly Northwest vibes. Each commercial depicts a little slice-of-life moment in the daily activities of a typical Pacific Northwesterner, and shows how Taco Time fits in. Including, as many sharp-eyed...
GIG HARBOR, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Train hits, kills person in Puyallup Wednesday morning

A person was hit and killed on the train tracks in Puyallup Wednesday morning, authorities report. Sound Transit confirms that a southbound Sounder train hit a person on the tracks. The person was not at a crossing. The accident happened at Stewart Ave. and 19th Street NW in Puyallup. We...
PUYALLUP, WA
tillamookcountypioneer.net

1ST SECURITY BANK ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF REGULATORY APPROVALS TO BUY SEVEN WASHINGTON AND OREGON BRANCHES FROM COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INCLUDES MANZANITA & TILLAMOOK BRANCHES

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. ― January 17, 2023 ― FS Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSBW, ) the parent company of 1st Security Bank of Washington (“1st Security Bank”) announced January 17, 2023 that all required regulatory approvals had been received for 1st Security to purchase seven branches from Columbia Bank, a subsidiary of Columbia Banking System, in Oregon and Washington.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
KING 5

'We are in disbelief': Community mourns loss of man killed in Renton shooting spree

RENTON, Wash. — Friends of Mahamadou Kabba are trying to heal after he died last week from injuries when he was shot multiple times during a shooting spree in Renton. “We are still in shock. We are still in mourning. It’s unbelievable. We are in disbelief, some people still don’t want to believe the fact that this is true,” said Sulayman Jawara, one of Kabba’s close friends.
RENTON, WA
KREM2

Washington’s Hinman Glacier gone after thousands of years

SEATTLE — The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Southbound I-5 express lanes reopen after 5-vehicle crash on the Ship Canal Bridge

SEATTLE — A multi-vehicle crash blocked several lanes of the southbound Interstate 5 express lanes on the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle during the Wednesday morning commute. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said the crash happened in the mid-span of the Ship Canal Bridge, north of State Route 520. Five vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOUND DOG: Senior terrier – January 29, 2023 5:46 pm

While walking on the greenbelt trails east of Pathfinder K-8 we found this elderly male terrier walking up the trail alone. We were close to Puget Way SW and Alaska street by West Marginal. The dog is wearing a gray sweater, leash harness (no leash) and a rabies tag on a Seattle Kraken collar. He is gentle and friendly. Please call Heather at 2066790984.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Woman shot near church in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — A woman was shot near a church in Auburn late Wednesday night. According to the Auburn Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of 8th Street Northeast just before 11:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The area is located near the Victory Fellowship Church, which is east of the Fred Meyer and north of Auburn Memorial Stadium.
AUBURN, WA
thetacomaledger.com

The great Tacoma Monkeyshine hunt

This week, Tacoma residents will search for elusive Monkeyshines for the 20th year. It’s that time of year again when Tacoma residents will be out and about hunting for elusive Monkeyshines. This year will mark the 20th year that Tacoma glass artists have kept with the tradition, hiding glass ornaments such as medallions and floats marked with the zodiac animal that corresponds with the Lunar New Year.
TACOMA, WA
westseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE: The Original Bakery in Fauntleroy confirms it’s closing

West Seattle’s longest-running bakery is about to end its storied run. A few readers told us in recent days that they’d heard The Original Bakery in Fauntleroy was planning to close – we’ve been working to confirm it, and today bakery proprietor Bernie Alonzo‘s daughter Anna Alonzo confirmed it to us shortly before she made this public announcement:
SEATTLE, WA
