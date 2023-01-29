ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Olympia, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

The W.F. West High School basketball team will have a game with Capital High School on January 28, 2023, 19:00:00.

W.F. West High School
Capital High School
January 28, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Burien, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Evergreen High School basketball team will have a game with Highline High School on February 01, 2023, 17:40:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
BURIEN, WA
gigharbornow.org

Taco Time commercial shines spotlight on Gig Harbor

As part of its 60th anniversary celebration in 2022, Taco Time Northwest produced half a dozen of TV spots with distinctly Northwest vibes. Each commercial depicts a little slice-of-life moment in the daily activities of a typical Pacific Northwesterner, and shows how Taco Time fits in. Including, as many sharp-eyed...
GIG HARBOR, WA
tillamookcountypioneer.net

1ST SECURITY BANK ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF REGULATORY APPROVALS TO BUY SEVEN WASHINGTON AND OREGON BRANCHES FROM COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INCLUDES MANZANITA & TILLAMOOK BRANCHES

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. ― January 17, 2023 ― FS Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSBW, ) the parent company of 1st Security Bank of Washington (“1st Security Bank”) announced January 17, 2023 that all required regulatory approvals had been received for 1st Security to purchase seven branches from Columbia Bank, a subsidiary of Columbia Banking System, in Oregon and Washington.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
The Connection

Former Washington QB Sam Huard transferring to Cal Poly

Former five-star recruit Sam Huard said Monday he's transferring to FCS program Cal Poly after two seasons at Washington. The quarterback made the announcement on the "Brock and Salk" show on Seattle Sports Station 710 AM. His uncle, former Huskies quarterback Brock Huard, is the co-host. At Cal Poly, he'll be reunited with Sheldon Cross, the school's offensive coordinator. He was the head coach at Kennedy Catholic High School in...
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia seeks local artist for community program

Olympia is looking for an artist to serve in its Artist in Residence (AIR) program in the city’s efforts to promote the arts to the community. According to an Olympia Parks, Arts & Recreation press release, the city, in partnership with Drexel House, is looking for an artist who “has experience in percussion and movement” living in Thurston County to start a “drumming circle” and answer to the community’s interest in music and dance.
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia invites community to discuss Capital Mall Triangle Subarea Plan Thursday

Olympia is calling on community members to attend an open house on the Capital Mall Triangle Subarea Plan on Thursday, February 2, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The meeting, which will also discuss the project’s Planned Action Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), will be held in person at the Capital Mall meeting room located near the movie theater across from the Stack 571 restaurant.
OLYMPIA, WA
KOMO News

Light lowland snow falls in parts of western Washington Tuesday morning

SEATTLE — Lowland snow fell in parts of the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning, creating the possibility of slick roads for drivers as temperatures remained below freezing. The National Weather Service first reported “some very light snow showers” in the north interior around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Around the same time, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported “light snow accumulation” in Skagit and Whatcom counties.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Train hits, kills person in Puyallup Wednesday morning

A person was hit and killed on the train tracks in Puyallup Wednesday morning, authorities report. Sound Transit confirms that a southbound Sounder train hit a person on the tracks. The person was not at a crossing. The accident happened at Stewart Ave. and 19th Street NW in Puyallup. We...
PUYALLUP, WA
KING 5

'We are in disbelief': Community mourns loss of man killed in Renton shooting spree

RENTON, Wash. — Friends of Mahamadou Kabba are trying to heal after he died last week from injuries when he was shot multiple times during a shooting spree in Renton. “We are still in shock. We are still in mourning. It’s unbelievable. We are in disbelief, some people still don’t want to believe the fact that this is true,” said Sulayman Jawara, one of Kabba’s close friends.
RENTON, WA
Chronicle

Global Company Ameresco Sees Lewis County as an Emerging Power

Note: This content was produced by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County as part of the monthly Economic Report supplement published in The Chronicle. To learn more about the Alliance, visit https://lewiscountyalliance.org/. Ameresco, with 60 offices around the world and regional offices in Vancouver, B.C., Seattle and Portland, focuses on...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
westseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE: The Original Bakery in Fauntleroy confirms it’s closing

West Seattle’s longest-running bakery is about to end its storied run. A few readers told us in recent days that they’d heard The Original Bakery in Fauntleroy was planning to close – we’ve been working to confirm it, and today bakery proprietor Bernie Alonzo‘s daughter Anna Alonzo confirmed it to us shortly before she made this public announcement:
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY

Opposition continues as WA BAC limit bill awaits decision

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A controversial bill is under consideration in Olympia right now. If passed, it would make Washington the second state, along with Utah, to drop the legal blood alcohol limit from 0.08 percent to 0.05 percent. A local survivor of a DUI crash in North Spokane in...
WASHINGTON STATE
urbnlivn.com

Architectural Evergreen Point home designed by Hal Levitt

Wow that was fast! January has had surprising buyer activity but a Medina home in Evergreen Point went pending in 10 hours! 3667 Fairweather Lane was designed by Beverly Hills architect, Hal Levitt, and is being sold for the first time in 50 years. Built in 1972, the 4,310 square...
MEDINA, WA
The Suburban Times

Plan for nighttime lane closure on I-5 in DuPont Jan. 30

DUPONT – People who travel northbound Interstate 5 between Olympia and DuPont can expect delays the evening of Monday, Jan. 30 through early morning Tuesday, Jan 31. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the left lane to repair guardrail. 6 p.m. Monday, Jan....
DUPONT, WA
KXRO.com

Life Flight Network to invest in, and operate out of, Bowerman Airport

Life Flight Network has announced the addition of a new critical care transport base in Hoquiam. According to a release, Life Flight is set to begin operations at Bowerman Airport in mid spring, operating both fixed and rotor wing aircraft. The new base is said to be part of a continued effort to expand rural access to critical air medical resources, and is meant to provide lifesaving care to the Olympic Peninsula and the surrounding communities.
HOQUIAM, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOUND DOG: Senior terrier – January 29, 2023 5:46 pm

While walking on the greenbelt trails east of Pathfinder K-8 we found this elderly male terrier walking up the trail alone. We were close to Puget Way SW and Alaska street by West Marginal. The dog is wearing a gray sweater, leash harness (no leash) and a rabies tag on a Seattle Kraken collar. He is gentle and friendly. Please call Heather at 2066790984.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Hundreds gather to mourn 5 family members killed in a fire

TUMWATER, Wash. - Hundreds of people packed the Tumwater District Stadium on Sunday night – not for a football game, but for a goodbye. On Saturday, January 21st a fire ripped through the Cox family home in rural Thurston County. Steven and Destiny Cox were killed along with three of their children.
TUMWATER, WA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
10K+
Followers
17K+
Post
906K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy