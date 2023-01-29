ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Gas station attendant helps put out vehicle fire in Redding

By Jessica Skropanic, Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tpmpr_0kUtzD0I00

A station attendant helped a motorist snuff out a vehicle fire at a Redding gas station on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the fire, reported on the police scanner before 2:30 p.m. at the Shell station at the corner of Cypress Avenue and Hilltop Drive, next to Del Taco.

Michael Trejo, 35, said he was working in the back of the store when a man rushed in and told him his truck was on fire. The man asked for a fire extinguisher.

Unable to find one, "I grabbed 15 or 16 tiny water buckets," Trejo said. "My buddy had to stay on the register" to help customers. "We have a sink in back, and I left" one bucket filling while I grabbed another. We "ran back and forth" pouring water on the fire.

Trejo said he and the unnamed motorist seemed to successfully put the fire out, but it started again.

At that time, he became scared the truck would blow up near the pumps, he said.

A bystander called 911, and the two men managed to snuff the fire a second time before the Redding Fire Department arrived and inspected the truck and surrounding area, Trejo said.

Trejo has worked at the Shell station for six months, he said.

While it's hard to think straight when something happens, call 911 immediately if you see smoke coming from your car, Redding Fire Inspector Guido Concello said.

If your vehicle is on fire, try to pull off the road away from buildings and vegetation, he said. Avoid pulling off on grass. Stand away from the fire and traffic.

While it's not a good idea to risk fighting the fire if you're in danger, carry a fire extinguisher in your vehicle, Concello said.

Jessica Skropanic is a features reporter for the Record Searchlight/USA Today Network. She covers science, arts, social issues and entertainment stories. Follow her on Twitter@RS_JSkropanic and onFacebook. Join Jessica in the Get Out! Nor Cal recreation Facebook group. To support and sustain this work,please subscribe today. Thank you.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcrtv.com

Redding Police Department rolls out their first body cameras

REDDING, Calif. — After years of discussing the possibility of body cameras, the Redding Police Department (RPD) rolled out their first ever body cameras. Last year, the Redding City Council approved the use of the cameras and would provide $750,000, per year, to fund the program. Now, the RPD has eight officers wearing the cameras as a part of a 90-day trial period with Axon. And then, they will do a 45-day trial period with Lense Lock.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Police investigating an arrest with excessive force

Redding Police Department is investigation a case of possible police brutality stemming from the arrest of suspect Kevin Hursey. Redding Police investigating an arrest with excessive force. Redding Police Department is investigation a case of possible police brutality stemming from the arrest of suspect Kevin Hursey.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man wanted in Shasta County arrested after 4-year search

NEVADA CITY, Calif. - One of Shasta County’s most wanted is in custody after a search that lasted four years. According to the Nevada City Police Department, officers arrested Bo Nunn on Sunday after a traffic stop revealed he was wanted for child molestation. The officers said Nunn provided...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Pound of meth found in Corning, wanted man arrested

CORNING, Calif. - A pound of methamphetamine was found after officers search a wanted man and his truck in Corning on Monday. The Corning Police Department said officers saw Mario Rivera driving a red Dodge truck near Highway 99W and Solano Street. Officers said they knew Rivera had a felony warrant out for his arrest and was on Post Release Community Supervision.
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

SCSO recovers thousands of dollars of vehicles and property stolen from Igo home

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that they have recovered around $121,300 worth of vehicles and property from a home in Igo since Wednesday. Deputies say that on Wednesday the SCSO was contacted by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office about a possible stolen truck. Deputies responded to a home in the Trinity Alps Preserve and discovered that a home had been burglarized.
IGO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Repeat offender: Three arrests in three days from three agencies

REDDING, Calif. - Police reports reveal the suspect shown in a recent video that has been circling social media had been arrested by two other agencies in Shasta County before getting into an altercation with Redding Police. The video shows the arrest of a combative subject by multiple Redding Police...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Five men arrested in the deadly assault of Redding man

REDDING, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff's Office has taken five suspects into custody over the past twelve days in connection with the deadly assault of a Redding man last October. According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, October 8 at approximately 6:07 a.m., sheriff deputies responded to...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Retro in Redding: new vintage clothing store set to open downtown

REDDING, Ca. — Next Saturday, Feb. 11, downtown Redding will welcome another new addition. Vintage Collective, a thrift store, will be filling the space that used to be Brew Craft Coffee, just off Pine and Yuba streets. It’s the first retail space to fill the building since it was taken over by new ownership in early 2022.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

RPD: Mini-mart store clerk attacks customer with a hatchet

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police said a mini-market clerk attacked a customer with a hatchet after he told the customer to leave Thursday night. Redding Police identified 38-year-old Chase Ricks, of Redding, as the store clerk who attacked the customer. The victim, 27-year-old Joshua Emerson-Merte, of Redding, called police just...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Shasta County man held to answer for the murder of customer at Redding mini-mart

REDDING, Calif. - The case against the Shasta County man who was arrested for the murder of a customer at a Redding mini-mart will be moving forward. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office says that at a preliminary hearing that was held this morning, a Shasta County Superior Court judge determined that there was sufficient evidence to hold 46-year-old Shannon Rawlins of Redding to answer for the murder of 51-year-old Miguel Padilla of Redding.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Felons caught with 170+ pounds of cannabis, meth during probation search in Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. — Two felony probationers were arrested on Wednesday following a probation search of their home in Anderson. Officials with the Anderson Police Department (APD) said their Detectives and Problem Oriented Policing Team searched a home on the 3600 block of Webster Drive. Following their search, the APD said the teams found 173 pounds of cannabis and around 2 ounces of meth.
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Two men and juvenile arrested for shooting a man at MLK park in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - Redding police officers arrested three people including a 16-year-old boy after a man was shot several times during an attempted robbery at a Redding park. The shooting and attempted robbery happened just after midnight Tuesday at Martin Luther King Park on Sheridan Street on Redding's south side.
REDDING, CA
Redding Record Searchlight

Redding Record Searchlight

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, lifestyle and more for Redding, Shasta County and the North State from the Redding Record Searchlight.

 http://redding.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy