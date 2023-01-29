Prairie du Chien, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 35 near Breuer Road in Bloomington Township Friday around 3:30pm. It was reported one of the vehicles involved had left the scene. After an investigation, it was found that 17 year old Aidan Gage of Bloomington was driving a 2009 Ford Focus south on Highway 35. Gage was traveling behind an SUV. The SUV in front of Gage began to lose control and fishtail on the ice-covered highway. The SUV crossed the centerline and went into the northbound lane. Gage stated he could not stop due to being in a line of traffic and also the road being ice covered. Gage continued southbound on the highway, at which time the SUV swerved back into the southbound lane. The front of the SUV struck the driver’s door of Gage’s vehicle. This caused Gage’s vehicle to enter the ditch and come to a rest on the south side of the road. Gage and his two passengers were wearing seatbelts and were uninjured in the crash. The Grant County Highway Department assisted at the scene. The offending SUV stopped at the scene briefly, but then left southbound on Highway 35 before law enforcement arrived. The offending SUV was described as a green, early 2000’s model, possibly a Toyota. It was reported the SUV had a female driver at the time of the crash, and it will likely have front-end damage. Anyone with information about the offending vehicle should contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

BLOOMINGTON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO