Montpelier, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident near milepost 111 on Highway 89 Monday morning. The accident occurred shortly after 7:00 a.m. near Nordic Ranches. The investigating officer with the Wyoming Highway Patrol told SVI News that a 37-year-old female driver from Etna was attempting to turn left into the southbound lanes of the highway from a side road but her vision was blocked by large snowbanks from the recent snowfall. The driver did not see an oncoming northbound vehicle in the far right line, driven by a 25-year-old female from Thayne. As the woman attempted to turn left onto the road, the oncoming vehicle crashed into the driver side door.

ETNA, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO