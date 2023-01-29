ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, ID

Montpelier, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

The Rich High School basketball team will have a game with Bear Lake High School on January 28, 2023, 18:30:00.

Rich High School
Bear Lake High School
January 28, 2023
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Pocatello, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Preston High School basketball team will have a game with Century High School on January 31, 2023, 17:50:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
PRESTON, ID
kslnewsradio.com

Frigid temperatures delaying some school start times

LOGAN, Utah — A number of schools in northern Utah will open on a delayed schedule. The Cache County School District. Box Elder School District is moving to a virtual learning day. In the Tooele District the Dugway school is on a 2-hour delay. The other schools in the...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

High winds forces late start for northern Utah school districts

Multiple northern Utah school districts are announcing late starts for Monday due to the high and cold winds hitting areas in Utah. The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City calls this a “wind chill” warning affecting the northern part of the state, forcing the Utah Highway Patrol to close certain roads.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

How long are Utah's frigid temperatures expected to last?

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has been brutally cold the last few days. Temperatures dipped as low as minus 39 degrees Fahrenheit in Randolph Tuesday morning, while morning lows in Logan, Laketown and Garden City were all at least below minus 10 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Utahns all over the state have experienced freezing temperatures, even southern Utah.
LOGAN, UT
kjzz.com

Hikers trigger large Logan avalanche prompting Avalanche Warning

LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — An Avalanche Warning was issued in Logan for Sunday after authorities said hikers triggered a large slab avalanche on Saturday. Representatives of the Utah Avalanche Center in Logan reported that a group of hikers traveling through a remote area triggered a vast avalanche of wind-drifted snow across Highway 89 from the Bear Lake Overlook.
LOGAN, UT
Idaho State Journal

Pickup truck driver airlifted to PMC after collision with freight train near Lava Hot Springs

LAVA HOT SPRINGS — An elderly man was airlifted to Portneuf Medical Center Monday afternoon after the pickup he was driving collided with a Union Pacific freight train north of Lava Hot Springs. The 3:45 p.m. collision occurred at the railroad crossing on Symons Road near Blaser Highway. The elderly driver, the pickup's only occupant, suffered serious injuries in the collision and was airlifted from the scene via emergency helicopter...
LAVA HOT SPRINGS, ID
svinews.com

T-Bone accident occurs on Highway 89 near Nordic Ranches

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident near milepost 111 on Highway 89 Monday morning. The accident occurred shortly after 7:00 a.m. near Nordic Ranches. The investigating officer with the Wyoming Highway Patrol told SVI News that a 37-year-old female driver from Etna was attempting to turn left into the southbound lanes of the highway from a side road but her vision was blocked by large snowbanks from the recent snowfall. The driver did not see an oncoming northbound vehicle in the far right line, driven by a 25-year-old female from Thayne. As the woman attempted to turn left onto the road, the oncoming vehicle crashed into the driver side door.
ETNA, WY
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
10K+
Followers
17K+
Post
906K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy