Kirkland, WA

Kirkland, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

The Cascade Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Puget Sound Adventist Academy on January 28, 2023, 17:45:00.

Cascade Christian Academy
Puget Sound Adventist Academy
January 28, 2023
17:45:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Burien, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

BURIEN, WA
gigharbornow.org

Taco Time commercial shines spotlight on Gig Harbor

As part of its 60th anniversary celebration in 2022, Taco Time Northwest produced half a dozen of TV spots with distinctly Northwest vibes. Each commercial depicts a little slice-of-life moment in the daily activities of a typical Pacific Northwesterner, and shows how Taco Time fits in. Including, as many sharp-eyed...
GIG HARBOR, WA
tillamookcountypioneer.net

1ST SECURITY BANK ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF REGULATORY APPROVALS TO BUY SEVEN WASHINGTON AND OREGON BRANCHES FROM COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INCLUDES MANZANITA & TILLAMOOK BRANCHES

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. ― January 17, 2023 ― FS Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSBW, ) the parent company of 1st Security Bank of Washington (“1st Security Bank”) announced January 17, 2023 that all required regulatory approvals had been received for 1st Security to purchase seven branches from Columbia Bank, a subsidiary of Columbia Banking System, in Oregon and Washington.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school

Former five-star quarterback recruit Sam Huard is transferring to a surprising school. Huard, the son of former Washington quarterback Damon Huard, has decided to transfer from Washington to Cal Poly, he announced Monday. That means the consensus top-ranked quarterback in the 2021 class will be playing at the FCS level in 2023. The move to... The post Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SEATTLE, WA
The Connection

Former Washington QB Sam Huard transferring to Cal Poly

Former five-star recruit Sam Huard said Monday he's transferring to FCS program Cal Poly after two seasons at Washington. The quarterback made the announcement on the "Brock and Salk" show on Seattle Sports Station 710 AM. His uncle, former Huskies quarterback Brock Huard, is the co-host. At Cal Poly, he'll be reunited with Sheldon Cross, the school's offensive coordinator. He was the head coach at Kennedy Catholic High School in...
SEATTLE, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Furniture Store, Del-Teet, to Close after 3+ Decades in Bellevue

Located on Northeast 10th Street, the longtime furniture store, Del-Teet, will officially close its door to the public February 28th. After having the same landlord for 37 years, the building is being demolished for an apartment building. The last shopping day of the showroom will be the last day of...
BELLEVUE, WA
q13fox.com

Everett business warns Lynnwood community of impacts of neighborhood 'methadone' clinic

LYNNWOOD, WASH - A methadone clinic is now open in Lynnwood after the Department of Health approved its license despite a pushback from residents and city officials. For weeks, protesters have objected to the opening of the clinic owned by Acadia Health Care on 196th Street SW-- mostly because the clinic is located within close proximity to Little League fields and the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club.
LYNNWOOD, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Icy showers

As Marc Milrod‘s photo shows, we had clouds to the east this evening, while the sky was mostly clear to the west. Right now, though, icy showers are moving through (as in graupel/hail/sleet/”chunky rain”). The forecast didn’t call for a wintry mix, but it does suggest tonight’s low might dip below freezing.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE: The Original Bakery in Fauntleroy confirms it’s closing

West Seattle’s longest-running bakery is about to end its storied run. A few readers told us in recent days that they’d heard The Original Bakery in Fauntleroy was planning to close – we’ve been working to confirm it, and today bakery proprietor Bernie Alonzo‘s daughter Anna Alonzo confirmed it to us shortly before she made this public announcement:
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Train hits, kills person in Puyallup Wednesday morning

A person was hit and killed on the train tracks in Puyallup Wednesday morning, authorities report. Sound Transit confirms that a southbound Sounder train hit a person on the tracks. The person was not at a crossing. The accident happened at Stewart Ave. and 19th Street NW in Puyallup. We...
PUYALLUP, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia seeks local artist for community program

Olympia is looking for an artist to serve in its Artist in Residence (AIR) program in the city’s efforts to promote the arts to the community. According to an Olympia Parks, Arts & Recreation press release, the city, in partnership with Drexel House, is looking for an artist who “has experience in percussion and movement” living in Thurston County to start a “drumming circle” and answer to the community’s interest in music and dance.
OLYMPIA, WA
KING 5

'We are in disbelief': Community mourns loss of man killed in Renton shooting spree

RENTON, Wash. — Friends of Mahamadou Kabba are trying to heal after he died last week from injuries when he was shot multiple times during a shooting spree in Renton. “We are still in shock. We are still in mourning. It’s unbelievable. We are in disbelief, some people still don’t want to believe the fact that this is true,” said Sulayman Jawara, one of Kabba’s close friends.
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Light lowland snow falls in parts of western Washington Tuesday morning

SEATTLE — Lowland snow fell in parts of the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning, creating the possibility of slick roads for drivers as temperatures remained below freezing. The National Weather Service first reported “some very light snow showers” in the north interior around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Around the same time, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported “light snow accumulation” in Skagit and Whatcom counties.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Plan for nighttime lane closure on I-5 in DuPont Jan. 30

DUPONT – People who travel northbound Interstate 5 between Olympia and DuPont can expect delays the evening of Monday, Jan. 30 through early morning Tuesday, Jan 31. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the left lane to repair guardrail. 6 p.m. Monday, Jan....
DUPONT, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOUND DOG: Senior terrier – January 29, 2023 5:46 pm

While walking on the greenbelt trails east of Pathfinder K-8 we found this elderly male terrier walking up the trail alone. We were close to Puget Way SW and Alaska street by West Marginal. The dog is wearing a gray sweater, leash harness (no leash) and a rabies tag on a Seattle Kraken collar. He is gentle and friendly. Please call Heather at 2066790984.
SEATTLE, WA
