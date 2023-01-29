ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Coeur DAlene, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

The Coeur d'Alene High School basketball team will have a game with Lake City High School on January 28, 2023, 18:00:00.

Coeur d'Alene High School
Lake City High School
January 28, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Moscow, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Sandpoint High School basketball team will have a game with Moscow High School on January 31, 2023, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MOSCOW, ID
KREM

Spokane's high school spirit week schedule

Once a year, Spokane public high schools celebrate their school spirit in a very special way: with rivalry. Spirit week can be dated back all the way to the 1980s when Lewis and Clark High School and Ferris High School created the "Rubber Chicken Game." The rivalry has been a...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Idaho Fish and Game investigating reports of coyotes chasing skiers

SANDPOINT, Idaho -- Idaho Fish and Game officials are investigating reports of coyotes on Schweitzer Mountain chasing skiers heading down the slopes. One of the coyotes even bit a skier, causing minor injuries. Last week, Fish and Game also received reports of two coyotes roaming a business district near downtown...
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY

Warming slowly with afternoon flurries

Arctic air moves OUT and we see warmer conditions along with afternoon snow showers today. It will be cloudy and in the mid-30s Wednesday and near 40 for the rest of the week with rain or snow Friday and Sunday. What we're tracking. Warmer conditions are moving in, along with...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Sunny & cold, then clouds and still cold

Grab your cold weather gear! Expect clear and bitter cold today with clouds and possible flurries overnight. Tuesday, we are in the low 20's then, we start to slowly warm up Wednesday. What we're tracking. Sunny and cold today. That will be followed clouds and scattered flurries Tuesday. Then, expect...
SPOKANE, WA
bonnersferryherald.com

Missing youth found

SANDPOINT — The missing youth was located in the evening of Jan. 24. At 11:30 a.m. Naphyra Shapland-Reed, of Priest River was last seen at the Sandpoint Middle School. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Department announced the recover off the youth over Nixle alert. BCSO thanked the community for...
PRIEST RIVER, ID
KXLY

Opposition continues as WA BAC limit bill awaits decision

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A controversial bill is under consideration in Olympia right now. If passed, it would make Washington the second state, along with Utah, to drop the legal blood alcohol limit from 0.08 percent to 0.05 percent. A local survivor of a DUI crash in North Spokane in...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY

Camp Hope preparing for cold temperatures, strong winds

SPOKANE, Wash. — Snow covered the ground earlier Saturday morning, and while most of the snow has melted, those cold temperatures are here to stay for the weekend. For unhoused people stuck outside, these cold temperatures can be dangerous, and even deadly. That's why people running Camp Hope are...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Local man charged in father's death

SANDPOINT — A Sandpoint man was arrested Sunday on a second-degree murder charge after his elderly father was found deceased at his home in the city Sunday. Evan John Owens, 26, was charged in connection with the death of his father, John Owens, 80, who was discovered by police after family members were unable to reach the man.
SANDPOINT, ID
KREM2

Spokane Valley Fire Department gets new firetruck

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) unveiled its new firetruck on Tuesday during a push-in ceremony. The new firetruck will replace the current engine 4, which has been in service since 2003. SVFD's new firetruck has improved reliability and new equipment, which will increase safety in the community.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
theeasterner.org

Fraternity Phi Delta Theta Loses Recognition Due to Hazing

Jan. 13, 2023 – The Phi Delta Theta Washington Epsilon fraternity is no longer recognized by Eastern Washington University after being found responsible for hazing and related violations, according to an email that students received from the university. In November 2022, an anonymous student reported to both EWU and...
CHENEY, WA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
10K+
Followers
17K+
Post
906K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy