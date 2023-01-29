ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Portland.

The De La Salle North Catholic basketball team will have a game with Portland Adventist Academy on January 28, 2023, 18:00:00.

De La Salle North Catholic
Portland Adventist Academy
January 28, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Valley Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Oregon Episcopal School on January 28, 2023, 18:00:00.

Valley Catholic High School
Oregon Episcopal School
January 28, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The De La Salle North Catholic basketball team will have a game with Portland Adventist Academy on January 28, 2023, 19:30:00.

De La Salle North Catholic
Portland Adventist Academy
January 28, 2023
19:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Valley Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Oregon Episcopal School on January 28, 2023, 19:30:00.

Valley Catholic High School
Oregon Episcopal School
January 28, 2023
19:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

