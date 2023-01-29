Portland, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Portland.
The De La Salle North Catholic basketball team will have a game with Portland Adventist Academy on January 28, 2023, 18:00:00.
De La Salle North Catholic
Portland Adventist Academy
January 28, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Valley Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Oregon Episcopal School on January 28, 2023, 18:00:00.
Valley Catholic High School
Oregon Episcopal School
January 28, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The De La Salle North Catholic basketball team will have a game with Portland Adventist Academy on January 28, 2023, 19:30:00.
De La Salle North Catholic
Portland Adventist Academy
January 28, 2023
19:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Valley Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Oregon Episcopal School on January 28, 2023, 19:30:00.
Valley Catholic High School
Oregon Episcopal School
January 28, 2023
19:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
Comments / 0