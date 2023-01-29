ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Staten Island, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Staten Island.

The John F. Kennedy Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Saint Joseph Hill Academy on January 29, 2023, 11:00:00.

John F. Kennedy Catholic High School
Saint Joseph Hill Academy
January 29, 2023
11:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Susan E. Wagner High School basketball team will have a game with Moore Catholic High School on January 29, 2023, 08:00:00.

Susan E. Wagner High School
Moore Catholic High School
January 29, 2023
08:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The John F. Kennedy Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Saint Joseph Hill Academy on January 29, 2023, 09:00:00.

John F. Kennedy Catholic High School
Saint Joseph Hill Academy
January 29, 2023
09:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Long Beach, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Sanford H Calhoun High School basketball team will have a game with Long Beach Senior High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LONG BEACH, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The Carl V. Bini Memorial Fund’s 2023 Bini Bash at the Hilton Garden Inn

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Close to 400 guests attended the 2023 Carl V. Bini Memorial Fund “Bini Bash” on Jan. 28, 2023 at the Hilton Garden Inn’s Nicotra’s Ballroom, Bloomfield, and enjoyed a spectacular fundraiser they won’t soon forget. The fund is named for Carl Vincent Bini, a Rescue 5 Firefighter whose life was tragically taken on Sept. 11, 2001.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
tourcounsel.com

Americana Manhasset | Shopping mall in New York

Americana Manhasset is an upscale, open-air shopping mall located in Manhasset, in Nassau County, on Long Island, in New York, United States. It is located along a stretch of Northern Boulevard commonly referred to as the Miracle Mile of Manhasset. Developed by Gerace & Castagna, Incorporated, the Americana Manhasset opened...
MANHASSET, NY
Shore News Network

Two NJ Mega Millions Tickets Win $10K

TRENTON, NJ – Friday’s Mega Millions drawing left two third-tier winning tickets. Each ticket won $10,000. The tickets matched the Gold Mega Ball and four of the five white balls. The tickets were purchased at Kearny Wine And Liquor on Kearny Avenue in Kearny and the mobile app Jackpocket based in Hewitt. The winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday’s drawing were: 04, 43, 46, 47, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 22 and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04. The post Two NJ Mega Millions Tickets Win $10K appeared first on Shore News Network.
KEARNY, NJ
Shore News Network

Burglar strikes Upper West Side neighborhood twice in one night

NEW YORK, NY – A burglar hit two nearby businesses on New Amsterdam Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper West Side Sunday, January 15th into the morning hours on Monday. According to police, at around 5 pm, the suspect entered a neighborhood salon and stole around $2,000 from the cash register inside the business. Later that night, at around 3:45 am, the same burglar struck a nearby bar, forcing entry into a window. This time, he made off with $600 in cash from the register. Nobody was injured in either incident. Police are now asking the public for assistance in identifying the The post Burglar strikes Upper West Side neighborhood twice in one night appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NY – One lucky person who bought a ticket at Bush Hook Liquors in Brooklyn in this week’s Powerball drawing has won $1 million. The second-tier prize-winning ticket was for the January 28th $572 million drawing.  2-18-23-27-47, Powerball 15 were the winning numbers. The ticket was purchased at Bush Hook Liquors, LLC on Lorraine Street in Brooklyn.  The post Million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

Just Salad Opens First Long Island Location, 3 More On The Way

NYC-based fast-casual restaurant chain, Just Salad is expanding to Long Island with four new locations opening this year. To kick things off, Just Salad is officially celebrating the grand opening of its first Long Island store in Commack this week, located at 6040 Jericho Turnpike. Looking ahead, the chain will additionally be opening a store in Westbury next month as well as two new restaurants in Huntington and Oceanside during Q2 2023 - creating over 70 total jobs within the Long Island community.
COMMACK, NY
The Staten Island Advance

FDNY: Ocean Breeze house fire injures two

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A fire in an Ocean Breeze home injured two people Sunday night and drew dozens of firefighters to the scene. The FDNY received a call for a fire in the first floor of 414 Garretson Ave., located just a couple hundred feet from Staten Island University Hospital (SIUH), at 6:57 p.m., according to an official from the department’s press office.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Riding gave him ‘therapy, freedom, and happiness.’ Family recalls man, 25, who died in Staten Island motorcycle crash

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Riding on his motorcycle, with the wind whipping around him, was Jordan Urbina’s passion. It was no surprise that the 25-year-old Greenridge resident decided to take the beloved cycle to a birthday celebration for a good friend at the Staten Island Mall’s Dave and Buster’s on the evening of Jan. 6.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
10K+
Followers
17K+
Post
906K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy