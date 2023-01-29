Staten Island, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

NEW YORK, NY – A burglar hit two nearby businesses on New Amsterdam Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper West Side Sunday, January 15th into the morning hours on Monday. According to police, at around 5 pm, the suspect entered a neighborhood salon and stole around $2,000 from the cash register inside the business. Later that night, at around 3:45 am, the same burglar struck a nearby bar, forcing entry into a window. This time, he made off with $600 in cash from the register. Nobody was injured in either incident. Police are now asking the public for assistance in identifying the The post Burglar strikes Upper West Side neighborhood twice in one night appeared first on Shore News Network.

