Marietta, GA

Marietta, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Marietta.

The New Manchester High School basketball team will have a game with Pope High School on January 29, 2023, 11:00:00.

New Manchester High School
Pope High School
January 29, 2023
11:00:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

The New Manchester High School basketball team will have a game with Pope High School on January 29, 2023, 11:15:00.

New Manchester High School
Pope High School
January 29, 2023
11:15:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

The Jonesboro High School basketball team will have a game with Rockdale County High School on February 01, 2023, 15:00:00.
