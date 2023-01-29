Marietta, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

JOHNS CREEK, Ga.- It was less than one year ago that Drew Connell was introduced as the new head football coach at Johns Creek High School. Several months later, the Gladiators are back on the trail again searching for a long term fit as the head football coach. Connell announced via Twitter ...
Halpern Enterprises, Inc. announces that Ms. Ruby’s Peach Cobbler Café has opened at The Shops at Belmont, a 48-acre mixed-use development at 1080 Windy Hill Road NE in Smyrna, Georgia. Occupying 2,100 square feet, this is the soul food eatery’s third location in metro Atlanta. “The Shops...
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Woodstock, GA is the perfect place to stay that’s close to Atlanta but with outdoor activities, great dining and plenty to do. Just thirty-five minutes north of Atlanta on I-75/575, it offers a surprising array of sophisticated and entertaining amenities with a welcoming, small-town feel. Woodstock, Georgia, has established...
GEORGIA - Whether you're looking for the best burgers in Georgia or want to try something new, there's no shortage of great restaurants around the state. Whether you're in Atlanta, Marietta, Athens, or Savanna, there's something for you.
Several small pockets of growth point to what appears to be an effort to spur larger development across north Georgia. The North Rome Community Action Committee has been pushing for growth for almost a decade, and a move of the recycling center which was located off Calhoun Avenue, has brought about a renewed interest in the area.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook and dense fog advisory for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and. Central Georgia. “.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…. “A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in...
COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing delays on the ramp from I-75 South to I-285 East in Cobb County Wednesday morning. The Georgia Department of Transportation confirms the tractor-trailer ran into a GDOT power building. No injuries have been reported.
Ryland Goede became the latest Bulldog to find a new home. And the former Georgia tight end will be staying in the SEC, as he announced he would be transferring to Mississippi State. Goede has two years of eligibility remaining, as he signed as a member of the 2019 class....
Bartow County is nestled in the northwestern part of Georgia, with Cartersville as the county's seat. The population in Bartow County reached 108,901 as per the 2010 census. Its total land area comprises 460 square miles of land and 11 square miles of water. Some parts of this county were...
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Winter travel woes drag on for airline passengers as extreme winter weather batters several states. According to FlightAware, nearly 1,000 flights were canceled and delayed across the U.S. early Tuesday as a wave of freezing rain and sleet move through central Tennessee, central Kentucky, and southern West Virginia.
A voice who helped those in dire need for the past decades in Polk County passed away on Saturday, leaving behind not only those who loved her, but the many citizens who she cared about in the community. Crystal Vincent, 911 Director for Polk County for the past six years, passed away on Saturday, January […]
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Following the death of Tyre Nicols in Memphis that resulted in murder charges for five police officers in the department's SCORPION unit, the Fulton County sheriff in Georgia is calling for change within his office. Sheriff Patrick Labat said on Tuesday that he thinks all...
A group of residents near the site of the proposed Rivian plant in Morgan and Walton counties is filing new lawsuits designed to stop the project. The AJC reports the suits accuse the state of illegally circumventing local zoning codes and land disturbance permits while local officials refuse to enforce their codes. An attorney representing the group says his clients had to file two lawsuits, one in Fulton County and one in Morgan County to individually sue the state and the county.
KENNESAW, Ga. - Investigators say tips from the public helped them arrest two suspects charged with a possibly racially-motivated attack on a Kennesaw State Student. Kennesaw police said the attack happened at around midnight on Sunday at the West 22 apartment complex on Cherokee Street. It's about two miles north of the Kennesaw State University campus.
ROSWELL, Ga. — On a sunny afternoon in Martin’s Landing, 87-year-old Marlene Fellows watches a herd of deer eat the few remaining plants in her backyard. Fellows, a longtime resident of the 1,030-acre neighborhood in historic Roswell, has spent the past few years trying to prevent deer from settling on her property.
