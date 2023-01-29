ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Louisville.

The John Hardin High School basketball team will have a game with Male High School on January 29, 2023, 11:00:00.

John Hardin High School
Male High School
January 29, 2023
11:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The John Hardin High School basketball team will have a game with Male High School on January 29, 2023, 12:30:00.

John Hardin High School
Male High School
January 29, 2023
12:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

