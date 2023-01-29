ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Santa Fe, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Santa Fe.

The Capital High School basketball team will have a game with Santa Fe High School on January 28, 2023, 18:00:00.

Capital High School
Santa Fe High School
January 28, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Capital High School basketball team will have a game with Santa Fe High School on January 28, 2023, 18:00:00.

Capital High School
Santa Fe High School
January 28, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe charter school students win NASA contest

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe student team from Monte Del Sol Charter School has won a national NASA contest. Sixty winning teams were selected for the second Nasa Techrise Student Challenge. It’s a nationwide contest designed to engage students in technology, science, and space exploration. This year, the challenge was to design a […]
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Rio Rancho Girl Scout is top seller

Friends, family, and Girl Scouts from Troops 242, 10624, and 10730 hiked The Volcanoes Trail at Petroglyph National Monument on Jan. 1, 2023 for the First Day Hike. (Courtesy photo) Last year, Girl Scout Rio Rancho resident Lillie Parrot (10), was the top seller for all of central and northern...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

High School basketball – Tuesday Jan 31 highlights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High school basketball is in the middle of district play across the state. Here is a look at some district title contenders across the metro. In class 5A district one, Volcano Vista and Atrisco Heritage met in the Ring of Fire. The Hawks edged out their district rival 63-48. In class 4A, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ksfr.org

Santa Fe School Superintendent Chavez Gets Three-Year Extension

The Santa Fe School Board has given superintendent Larry Chavez a three-year contract extension. The contract begins February 1st. Chavez’s current contract was set to expire June 30th of 2024. It now ends February 1st 2026. Board of Education President Sarah Boses says the board considers Chavez to be...
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Santa Fe City Council Nixes Richards Ave. Land Purchase; Extension Project Will Continue

In a special meeting last night, the Santa Fe City Council unanimously voted to call off the purchase of 23 acres of state-owned land in order to extend Richards Avenue between Siringo Road and Rodeo Road. The vote follows the state Game Commission’s decision last Friday to reject the city’s $2.1 million offer for the land. The deal’s collapse sets back long-discussed plans by the city government to connect the northern and southern ends of Richards Avenue, a move backers argue will alleviate traffic on the southwest end of Santa Fe, but which neighbors maintain will steer more drivers down residential streets. Despite the setback, city officials say they will push ahead to complete the Richards Avenue connection. “We will fully move forward with the project,” Public Works Director Regina Wheeler told the council. Doing so may involve the city purchasing parcels of land in order to build the connection between the northern and southern ends of Richards Avenue, Mayor Alan Webber tells SFR. But, he notes, he would have liked the city to be able to use the larger property for affordable housing. “It’s a punted opportunity,” he says.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Presbyterian doctor leaving over staffing, billing change

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe doctor is spending his last days on the job protesting his hospital’s new partnership with an out-of-state company. The Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center is shifting management of its staffing and billing to a private company called Sound Physicians. The...
SANTA FE, NM
beckersasc.com

2nd neuro-ophthalmologist begins practice in New Mexico

New Mexico only has two neuro-ophthalmologists in the state, with one, Scott Forman, MD, recently joining a practice in Taos, according to a Jan. 17 report from Taos News. Neuro-ophthalmologists, who focus on visual problems related to the nervous system, are rare nationwide, with only eight states having enough neuro-ophthalmologists compared to their populations. Six states have none at all, according to the report.
TAOS, NM
corralescomment.com

Corrales Chef Spreads the Word about NM Dishes and Ingredients

Chef Jon Young of Corrales has been named New Mexico Food Ambassador by the Dept. of Agriculture for a tenure of two years. That means he will shout the word about local food and food products throughout the country to food producers and distributors. Some lucky members of the public also will see demonstrations and taste the dishes that Chef Jon and his assistants will be prepping.
CORRALES, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque BioPark Zoo hosting adults only happy hour

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark Zoo will be hosting an adults-only happy hour. The event will be on February 25, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests 21 and over will be able to visit exhibits and hear from experts about the nightlives of various animals. Themed drinks and different food stations will be […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Arrest made in Ponderosa school teacher murder

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandoval County deputies have arrested a man for shooting and killing a Jemez Valley school teacher. Deputies responded to a 911 call in Ponderosa about a broken window and a dead man inside a rental home. They found the body of 59-year-old Joseph William Keleher – a social studies teacher at […]
PONDEROSA, NM
KOAT 7

Rio Rancho Police shoot and kill one person on Tuesday morning

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — One person is dead after being shot by Rio Rancho police officers on Tuesday morning. The Rio Rancho Police Department said they were called to investigate a noise complaint at the Arrowhead Ridge Apartments early Tuesday morning. When RRPD officers arrived at the apartment, the...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Winter storm impacts the south today

Weather across New Mexico today all depends on location, as a winter storm passes to our south. It is bringing a mess of winter weather to Texas, just clipping the far southeastern portion of the state and bringing freezing rain and snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place across the far southeast corner until early tomorrow morning, where an inch or two of snow and a tenth of an inch of ice is possible.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Scrubs Magazine

Girl Has Leg Amputated After Hospital Ignored Her Cries for 10 Hours

Stephanie Sedillo is suing Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico after her daughter’s leg had to be amputated because the staff allegedly ignored her cries for 10 hours. Sedillo said her daughter Meiah Tafoya fell and hurt her leg while playing at school. “I got a call from the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
10K+
Followers
17K+
Post
906K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy