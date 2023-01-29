ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Newark, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Newark.

The Ramapo High School basketball team will have a game with Science Park High School on January 29, 2023, 11:00:00.

Ramapo High School
Science Park High School
January 29, 2023
11:00:00
NEWARK VS. EVERYONE TIPOFF

The St. John Vianney High School basketball team will have a game with East Side High School on January 29, 2023, 09:30:00.

St. John Vianney High School
East Side High School
January 29, 2023
09:30:00
NEWARK VS. EVERYONE TIPOFF

The St. Joseph High School basketball team will have a game with Newark Central High School on January 29, 2023, 12:30:00.

St. Joseph High School
Newark Central High School
January 29, 2023
12:30:00
NEWARK VS. EVERYONE TIPOFF

The West Orange High School basketball team will have a game with Weequahic High School on January 29, 2023, 08:00:00.

West Orange High School
Weequahic High School
January 29, 2023
08:00:00
NEWARK VS. EVERYONE TIPOFF

The Saint Peter's Prep basketball team will have a game with West Side High School on January 29, 2023, 14:00:00.

Saint Peter's Prep
West Side High School
January 29, 2023
14:00:00
NEWARK VS. EVERYONE TIPOFF

The Bergen Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Arts High School on January 29, 2023, 15:30:00.

Bergen Catholic High School
Arts High School
January 29, 2023
15:30:00
NEWARK VS. EVERYONE TIPOFF

