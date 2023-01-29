Newark, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Newark.
The Ramapo High School basketball team will have a game with Science Park High School on January 29, 2023, 11:00:00.
The St. John Vianney High School basketball team will have a game with East Side High School on January 29, 2023, 09:30:00.
The St. Joseph High School basketball team will have a game with Newark Central High School on January 29, 2023, 12:30:00.
The West Orange High School basketball team will have a game with Weequahic High School on January 29, 2023, 08:00:00.
The Saint Peter's Prep basketball team will have a game with West Side High School on January 29, 2023, 14:00:00.
The Bergen Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Arts High School on January 29, 2023, 15:30:00.
