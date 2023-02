Riggins, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

McCallโ€™s is in the middle of what is likely to be the last time they host a 10-day Winter Carnival and this yearโ€™s snow sculpture artists REALLY went over the top. Stop. Donโ€™t panic. This is NOT the last McCall Winter Carnival ever. Itโ€™s just changing formats in 2024. Last October, the McCall Area Chamber introduced some significant updates to the festival after doing a deep dive into lodging trends and talking to McCall Business owners.

MCCALL, ID ใƒป 2 DAYS AGO