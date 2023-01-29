ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polson, MT

Polson, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Polson.

The Frenchtown High School basketball team will have a game with Polson High School on January 29, 2023, 12:00:00.

Frenchtown High School
Polson High School
January 29, 2023
12:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Frenchtown High School basketball team will have a game with Polson High School on January 29, 2023, 13:30:00.

Frenchtown High School
Polson High School
January 29, 2023
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.3 The Blaze

This Missoula Business is a Semifinalist for a James Beard Award

Missoula business Grist Milling & Bakery has been named a semifinalist for a 2023 James Beard Award for “Outstanding Bakery.”. The annual James Beard Awards, from the nonprofit of the same name, are an opportunity to recognize the finest chefs, restaurants, and food establishments across the country, and as they say in their mission, to “celebrate and support the people behind America’s food culture.”
MISSOULA, MT
96.7 KISS FM

This Amazing Montana Brewery Is Forced To Temporarily Close

If there is one thing you don't want to happen to a business in the winter, it's this problem. If there is one industry the people of Montana love more than others, it has to be the craft brewery scene. Montana has incredible breweries that can be found in large cities or small towns. The Gallatin Valley alone has over ten breweries you can check out daily, and each one offers a variety of beers to enjoy.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Dozens of Ravenous Bald Eagles are Flocking to a Montana Dump

This one probably won't make any of those Top Montana Tourist Destination websites, but I guess you never know. It sure lacks the majestic image we see so often, or picture in our minds when it comes to America's national bird. From a lookout branch, the beautiful bald eagle takes flight. It soars and circles, almost in slow-motion, as it zeroes in on its prey. With breath-taking precision it swoops, talons forward, laser-focused on its target. And with awe-inspiring speed makes contact with...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Traffic delayed on I-90, east of Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — An accident on Interstate 90 has caused delays in east bound lanes at mile marker 118, east of Missoula. Officials are urging drivers to take an alternate route.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Lost Trail Ski Area to close due to cold snap

MISSOULA, Mont. — Lost Trail Ski Area announced it will be closed this Sunday and Monday. The ski area posted on Facebook, stating it will close "due to extreme cold weather." However, the ski area will open on Thursday, Feb. 2, with tons of fresh power for skiers. Officials...
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

They Were Surrounded By FIRE

Back in '61, the U.S. Forest Service over in Missoula, dropped 20 of their most elite smokejumpers near a wildfire burning in the Idaho wilderness. Next Tuesday, night, the 7th, the documentary, "Higgins Ridge," will be presented down at Conrad's beautiful Orpheum Theatre. It's going to be a FREE screening in an ongoing series which brings Montana based documentaries to Conrad, & our Golden Triangle. Tomorrow (Tues) afternoon at 2:30, on the Puff Man Show, Pondera Arts Council President, Bob Hjelm, along with Montana PBS producer, Gus Chambers, will be my special guests to share more on this outstanding presentation. Bob submits, "It's a dramatic story that will have you on the edge of your Orpheum Theatre seat!" "ME?" Being the "stage-door Johnny," I am, I'm always on the edge of my "Air Chair" when Hjelm & Chambers are in the studio...
CONRAD, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Extreme Weather Causes Big Pileup on I-90 East of Missoula

Montana Highway Patrol troopers now say a crash that blocked traffic between Missoula and Drummond Tuesday evening was caused when seven different vehicles tangled in the curves of the Bearmouth, sending half a dozen people to the hospital. Troopers say the crash began when a westbound commercial vehicle was traveling...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Missoula Man Steals $90,000 Truck and $8,000 Trailer

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 29, 2023, at approximately 11:00 a.m., a complainant reported to law enforcement that a flatbed trailer was stolen from a business on Racetrack Lane. A White Dodge Ram 2500 4-door truck with a Job Box and fuel tank in the back was on the flatbed trailer.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

One more cold day, Montana temperatures to warm

If you're struggling to stay warm during our second bout with very cold, sub-zero temperatures, you'll be happy to know this extreme cold is already on the way out. For the second time this winter, temperatures here in Western Montana plunged to -10 to even as low as -20 over the weekend after an arctic cold front pushed across The Divide late Friday night. Although the warm air in the valleys took longer than expected to flush out, by mid-day Saturday the cold was clearly in charge.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Man Jumps Out of a Moving Car on a Busy Missoula Street

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 28, 2023, at 2:38 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers responded to the intersection of Russell Street and Mount Avenue. Dispatch received seven complaints of a vehicle that traveled northbound on Russell Street. At the intersection with Mount Avenue, the vehicle proceeded through a...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula officials warn seniors about Medicare scam

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula Aging Services and the Missoula County Sheriff's Office are warning Montanans about a scam alert from Montana Senior Medicare Patrol. If anyone receives a call claiming to be from Medicare about receiving an arthritis kit, they should report it to the SMP.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Crash that closed Highway 93 south of Missoula was fatal

MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials say one person is dead after a crash on Highway 93 south of Missoula Sunday evening. It happened along the S-curves between Missoula to Lolo just before 8 p.m. The crash closed both southbound lanes of traffic for hours. Montana Highway Patrol suspects road conditions...
MISSOULA, MT
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
10K+
Followers
17K+
Post
906K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy