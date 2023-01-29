Polson, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Polson.
The Frenchtown High School basketball team will have a game with Polson High School on January 29, 2023, 12:00:00.
Frenchtown High School
Polson High School
January 29, 2023
12:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
The Frenchtown High School basketball team will have a game with Polson High School on January 29, 2023, 13:30:00.
Frenchtown High School
Polson High School
January 29, 2023
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
