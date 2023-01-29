Columbus, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Columbus.
The Tree Of Life Christian basketball team will have a game with The Wellington School on January 29, 2023, 11:00:00.
Tree Of Life Christian
The Wellington School
January 29, 2023
11:00:00
Middle School Boys Basketball
The Grandview Heights basketball team will have a game with The Wellington School on January 29, 2023, 12:00:00.
Grandview Heights
The Wellington School
January 29, 2023
12:00:00
Middle School Boys Basketball
