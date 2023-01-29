ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Columbus.

The Tree Of Life Christian basketball team will have a game with The Wellington School on January 29, 2023, 11:00:00.

Tree Of Life Christian
The Wellington School
January 29, 2023
11:00:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

The Grandview Heights basketball team will have a game with The Wellington School on January 29, 2023, 12:00:00.

Grandview Heights
The Wellington School
January 29, 2023
12:00:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

10TV

Columbus barbershop owner to be contestant on 'Survivor'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus barbershop owner will be one of the contestants in the 44th season of the CBS show "Survivor." Matthew Grinstead-Mayle is among the 18 people chosen to participate in the reality-competition franchise. Mayle was born in Pickerington, but currently lives in the capital city with...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due to accident

SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due to accident. SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due …. SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due to accident. Pelotonia announces schedule, new race for August …. Pelotonia announces schedule, new race for August weekend. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WXGd4T. ODNR tackles...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

National burger chain opening Dublin-area restaurant next week

The northwest side of Columbus will soon be home to another sought-after restaurant. According to a press release, Shake Shack will open its newest Columbus location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The new eatery is located at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Rd., just east of Dublin. The new eatery will...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Parent tip leads to gun recovery at Columbus school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A tip from a parent led to a gun being recovered at a Columbus high school Tuesday afternoon. According to a Columbus City School District spokesperson, a parent called in a tip that a student at Marion Franklin High School on the 1200 block of Koebel Road may have a gun, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Shake Shack set to open fourth Columbus-area restaurant Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Shake Shack, the popular burger chain based in New York, announced Tuesday that it is just days away from opening its fourth location in the Columbus area. Its seventh Ohio restaurant is scheduled to open Monday at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Road in Dublin. That location...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Officer injured in west Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A police officer was injured following a crash on Interstate 670 in west Columbus Wednesday morning. The accident happened just past Grandview Avenue on I-670 east just after 6:30 a.m. According to the Columbus Division of Police, the officer was responding to a call when...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man hit by car along State Route 315 in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was hit by a car along State Route 315 in north Columbus early Wednesday morning. The accident happened near Bethel Road around 2 a.m. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, a driver was heading north in a Nissan Altima when a man stepped out into the road.
COLUMBUS, OH
Light Reading

Starry will depart Columbus, Ohio, by June

Starry announced on Tuesday that it is pulling its fixed wireless access (FWA) service from Columbus, Ohio. The company had declared its plans to launch services there in June 2021, and has since reached over 350,000 homes, including 3,000 units of affordable housing through its Starry Connect program. The decision...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Strauss survivors say their OSU billboards rejected across Columbus

The sexual abuse survivors of former Ohio State University physician Richard Strauss are trying to send a message -- but they say no one will share it. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3kWCdV0. Strauss survivors say their OSU billboards rejected …. The sexual abuse survivors of former Ohio State University physician Richard Strauss...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cameron Mitchell bringing Mediterranean cuisine to Easton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus-based restaurant conglomerate is adding another concept to Easton Town Center. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants will open a Mediterranean fine-dining restaurant at 4089 The Strand East in Easton’s North District. The restaurant will replace Bon Vie Bistro, which closed when its parent company filed for bankruptcy in 2021.  A spokesperson for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 31

This story was last updated 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A thin layer of overnight snow showers, high winds and cold wind-chill temperatures have caused some hazardous road conditions around central Ohio. As of 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin County is not under […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Mount Carmel announces first-of-its-kind clinic in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just before Heart Health Month kicks off, Mount Carmel Health System announced a brand new cardiac walk-in clinic is open!. The Mount Carmel Heart & Vascular Center is the first of its kind for Columbus, and will help to provide same-day care for non-life threatening cardiac symptoms such as chest pain or discomfort, higher than normal blood pressure, or heart palpitations.
COLUMBUS, OH
