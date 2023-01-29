Yakima, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

REC Silicon just announced that 100% of its polysilicon product at its Moses Lake factory will go to Hanwha Solutions for the next 10 years. The polysilicon factory in Washington has been dormant since being priced out of the Chinese market. Last year, Hanwha Solutions became the largest shareholder in REC Silicon, and its solar panel manufacturing subsidiary Qcells announced it will establish silicon ingot, wafer and cell manufacturing within the United States. Now with a dedicated customer for its polysilicon, REC Silicon can restart production at Moses Lake.

MOSES LAKE, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO