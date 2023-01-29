Wanaque, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

BLOOMFIELD, NJ--Forty five years after starring for multiple varsity sports teams at Bloomfield High School, Charles 'Ace' Woods has received 'The Call'.
Woods, a 1977 BHS graduate, will be inducted into the school's Hall of Fame, on April 27. He will join Anna Maria Martino, Steve Vahalla, Jr., Sarah Prezioso, Mike Carter Sr. and Michael Nazzaretto, in the Class of 2023.
The ceremony will take place at the Wilshire Grand Hotel, in West Orange. For more information, on tickets, please log onto https://www.bloomfieldeducationalfoundation.org/event/bef-2023-gala-tickets-and-save-the-date/
Woods was a marvelous football and basketball player for the Bengals. He started on the varsity football team from 1974-1976, and...
