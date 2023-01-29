ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennington, NJ

Pennington, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

The Conwell-Egan Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Hopewell Valley Central High on January 28, 2023, 20:00:00.

Conwell-Egan Catholic High School
Hopewell Valley Central High
January 28, 2023
20:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Glen Rock High School basketball team will have a game with Butler High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00.
