WENATCHEE, Wash. — It's the peak of ski season and Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort, just 20 minutes outside Wenatchee, is known for having great snow, reasonable lift ticket prices, and that iconic bomber wing at the top of its 'Bomber Bowl.' The wing is a remnant of a jet that crashed here in 1944 that has been burnished to a shine by all of the skiers and boarders who pass by and rub it before heading down the hill. It's a Mission Ridge tradition, to both show respect and welcome more snow.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO