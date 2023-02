San Jose, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

A man accused of shooting and killing two men in San Jose may have orchestrated moving one of the bodies while he was behind bars for another crime, according to police. Police say in May 2021, Ricardo Padilla, 34, fatally shot Thomas Calamia off West Virginia Street and then two months later killed Samuel Torres near Coyote Creek and Wool Creek Drive, but his body was never found.

