Aspen, CO

Aspen, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Aspen.

The Basalt High School basketball team will have a game with Aspen High School on January 28, 2023, 18:00:00.

Basalt High School
Aspen High School
January 28, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Grand Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Aspen High School on January 29, 2023, 13:30:00.

Grand Valley High School
Aspen High School
January 29, 2023
13:30:00
Sophomore Girls Basketball

Highschool Basketball Pro

