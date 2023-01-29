ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washougal, WA

Woodland, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Woodland.

The Washougal High School basketball team will have a game with Woodland High School on January 28, 2023, 18:00:00.

Washougal High School
Woodland High School
January 28, 2023
18:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Washougal High School basketball team will have a game with Woodland High School on January 28, 2023, 19:30:00.

Washougal High School
Woodland High School
January 28, 2023
19:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

