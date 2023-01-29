Woodland, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Woodland.
The Washougal High School basketball team will have a game with Woodland High School on January 28, 2023, 18:00:00.
Washougal High School
Woodland High School
January 28, 2023
18:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Washougal High School basketball team will have a game with Woodland High School on January 28, 2023, 19:30:00.
Washougal High School
Woodland High School
January 28, 2023
19:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
Comments / 0