Garden Grove, CA

Garden Grove, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Garden Grove.

The Redondo Union High School basketball team will have a game with Orangewood Academy on January 28, 2023, 18:00:00.

Redondo Union High School
Orangewood Academy
January 28, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Hesperia High School basketball team will have a game with Orangewood Academy on January 28, 2023, 19:30:00.

Hesperia High School
Orangewood Academy
January 28, 2023
19:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

