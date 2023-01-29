ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asotin, WA

Asotin, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

The Lind-Ritzville High School basketball team will have a game with Asotin High School on January 28, 2023, 18:00:00.

Lind-Ritzville High School
Asotin High School
January 28, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

Highschool Basketball Pro

Moscow, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Sandpoint High School basketball team will have a game with Moscow High School on January 31, 2023, 19:00:00.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

No Injuries Reported Following Fire on 7th Street in Clarkston Sunday Night

CLARKSTON, WA - On Sunday, January 29, 2023 at approximately 8:50 p.m., Clarkston Fire units were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1200 block of 7th street in Clarkston. First arriving units found a fully involved shed fire. According to a release from Clarkston Professional Firefighters Local 2299, the fire had also extended into a tree, into a carport and to the siding of the home. Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire after arriving on scene without any further extension into the home or nearby structures.
CLARKSTON, WA
lhsmagpie.com

Tragic Loss at University of Idaho

Crimes happen daily all over the world. However, an Idaho case has recently hit center stage. Four young adults were killed at The University of Idaho. The facts and theories have spread across the internet like wildfire. This case has one major suspect, Bryan Kohberger. Kohberger is a 28-year-old Ph....
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Proposed Rock Pit In The City Of Pullman Near Military Hill Returns

A Pullman developer’s plan to operate a rock pit in the city is back. Steve Mader wants to operate the pit on his farmland North of the existing Military Hill neighborhood. The 7 to 10 acre pit would provide rock for a new housing development that he is building nearby. Mader says the locally sourced rock will prevent him from hauling rock to the construction site through the neighborhood. Rock crushing at the site is intended to be intermittent according to documents that Mader has filed with the City of Pullman.
PULLMAN, WA
koze.com

BREAKING: Avista Outage Affecting More Than 1,000 Lewiston Customers

LEWISTON, ID – UPDATE: Power has been restored. Avista Utilities is reporting an outage affecting more than a thousand customers in Lewiston as of 5:58 a.m. “We are identifying and scheduling resources to restore power as quickly and safely as possible,” the company says on its website. There are reports of downed power lines.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Stites Woman Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine After Idaho County K9 Alerts on Vehicle During Stop

STITES, ID - A 39-year-old Stites woman was arrested over the weekend after Idaho County K9 Millie alerted on her vehicle during a stop, which resulted in a subsequent search. Deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle at approximately 1:00 a.m. on January 28 on Main Street in Stites, ID for having suspended registration. During the stop, K9 Millie performed an exterior sniff of the vehicle and positively alerted. During a subsequent search, deputies located methamphetamine.
STITES, ID
KLEWTV

Fire crews responding to house fire in the Lewiston Orchards

Lewiston Fire crews, along with mutual aid from neighboring fire departments, are on the scene of a house fire in the 3300 block of 6th Street in the Lewiston Orchards. The initial call went out just before 11:00 a.m. with a report of a fire in the basement. Crews knocked...
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

Spokane Valley Residents Wanted On Warrants In Local Drug Case After Failing To Appear In Court

Arrest warrants have been issued for two Spokane Valley residents who face local drug delivery charges after they failed to appear in court on Friday. 37-year-old Raymond Cooper and 31-year-old Amber Sitter were scheduled to possibly plead guilty during hearings in Whitman County Superior Court in Colfax. Arrest warrants were issued after the pair failed to show up to court on Friday. Cooper and Sitter are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and Cooper faces an additional count of a felon in possession of a firearm.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Pullman police searching for alcohol thief

PULLMAN, Wash. – Pullman Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole alcohol he did not pay for. Security footage captured the man at Bob’s Corner Mart. If you’ve seen him or have an information on the situation, you’re asked to call Officer Nuxoll at 509-334-0802.
PULLMAN, WA
q13fox.com

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer also represented Maddie Mogen's parents

MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger's defense attorney previously represented at least two more of his alleged murder victims' parents. FOX News reports that Anne Taylor, the Kootenai County public defender, has represented the families of at least two of Kohberger's alleged victims in the Nov. 13 home invasion ambush attack that killed four University of Idaho students.
MOSCOW, ID
Highschool Basketball Pro

