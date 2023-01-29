White Swan, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Toni Lynn Adams is the digital marketing coordinator for Yakima Chief Hops, and she produces engaging content. I’m always visiting the excellent YCH blog where I constantly see her byline, and thusly Yakima Chief Hops is constantly in our headlines — from expanding its CO2 extract facilities to its Bigger Than Beer podcast (a series dedicated to women). Over the last year, Adams has taken engagement to another level, releasing a set of Toni Lynn Tries videos with YCH, where Adams teaches us about the world of hop farming and processing. For instance, I was never aware how bale stitching worked until Toni Lynn tried it at Double R Ranches in the video above. It looks difficult.

