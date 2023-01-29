ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, CA

Danville, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Danville.

The Amador High School basketball team will have a game with Monte Vista High School - Danville on January 28, 2023, 19:00:00.

Amador High School
Monte Vista High School - Danville
January 28, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Foothill High School - Pleasanton basketball team will have a game with San Ramon Valley High School on January 28, 2023, 19:00:00.

Foothill High School - Pleasanton
San Ramon Valley High School
January 28, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Uniontown, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Linden High School basketball team will have a game with R.C. Hatch High School on January 31, 2023, 18:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
UNIONTOWN, AL
KRON4 News

Police investigation unfolds in residential area of Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects are in custody after an investigation in a residential area near Santa Clara University on Tuesday, according to the Santa Clara Police Department. Police are on the scene near Harrison and Lincoln streets. Roads may be closed temporarily as a result of the investigation. Police say there is […]
SANTA CLARA, CA
contracosta.news

Superintendent Announces Two Brentwood Educators Honored

This week, the Brentwood Union School District announced as its California League of Schools Educators of the year. According to Superintendent Dana Eaton, he announced that Katherine Daniels (a counselor at Edna Hill Middle School) and Helen Calaway (a special education teacher at Adams middle School) were selected. “Katie and...
BRENTWOOD, CA
contracosta.news

Jan 17-24: Brentwood Police Calls

The following is a sampling of the Brentwood Police Calls reported between January 17-24 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Brentwood. 1/21 – Reserve Dr: SON WAS SHOT IN EYE BY AIRSOFT GUN, DENYING MEDICAL. SUBJS TOOK OFF IN RED FORD F150. RP SAYING 3 VEHS SHOT TOWARDS SON. J/O 5MIN AGO.
BRENTWOOD, CA
oaklandside.org

Listen: An Oakland pastor and a funeral assistant reflect on a difficult year

Death is a spontaneous occurrence, and that means the work of helping people cope in the aftermath of losing a loved one is, too. Sylvester Rutledge, the head pastor at North Oakland Missionary Baptist Church on 32nd Street, is used to working long, odd hours throughout the week. So is his friend, Todd Walker, a funeral assistant. The two met years ago while Walker oversaw a viewing ceremony at Rutledge’s church, and have continued to work together since.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for breaking into Walnut Creek home, stealing gun

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg man was arrested in connection with a residential burglary that took place in Walnut Creek, according to a Facebook post by the Walnut Creek Police Department. The suspect was identified as Eduardo Cortes-Rodriguez, 35. The burglary was reported to police at 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 25. The suspect […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
ksro.com

Teenager Remains Hospitalized After Getting Hit By Car in Santa Rosa

A 13-year-old boy remains hospitalized nearly two weeks after getting hit by a car in Santa Rosa. Atticus Pearson is being treated at a hospital in Oakland. He has not opened his eyes since being hit while walking to Spring Lake Middle School on the morning of January 19th. He suffered major head injuries and a broken pelvis. Pearson underwent surgery to remove a portion of his skull to alleviate brain swelling, and is on a breathing tube. His parents remain at his bedside.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ABC10

Police: 1 injured after shooting in Vacaville apartment complex

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A man was injured in a Vacaville shooting Tuesday evening, according to the Vacaville Police Department. The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. at an apartment complex near Alamo Lane and Alamo Drive. The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to officials. The victims condition is currently unknown.
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Child hospitalized in Peninsula mountain lion attack

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A child was sent to a trauma center after being attacked by a mountain lion in San Mateo County, the county sheriff’s office said Tuesday. The attack happened on the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Road in unincorporated San Mateo County. The sheriff’s office said the victim was walking […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
fsrmagazine.com

Original Joe’s Plans Third Location in Walnut Creek

Original Joe’s, San Francisco’s time-honored, family-owned and operated Italian-American restaurant, has announced plans to open its third location in Walnut Creek, CA. Opening in 2024, Original Joe’s will bring its signature dishes, classic cocktails, and iconic booths to the 8,000-square-foot former Stanford’s restaurant space in Broadway Plaza at 1300 S. Main St., Walnut Creek, CA 94596. The Walnut Creek restaurant joins existing Original Joe’s locations in North Beach, San Francisco and Westlake, Daly City.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Family mourns victim killed in Oakland gas station shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Monday night marks one week since the mass shooting at an Oakland gas station that killed 18-year-old Mario Navarro and injured seven others. The victim's dad, also named Mario Navarro, is pleading for more information about what happened, justice, and for his son’s name to not be associated with gang violence. […]
OAKLAND, CA
ksro.com

Tree Falls Onto Santa Rosa Home; No Injuries

A couple is okay after a close call at their home in northeast Santa Rosa. An 80-foot-tall pine tree fell on the home late Sunday night. It landed about 15-feet away from where a 60-year-old man and his wife were sleeping. The man says it wiped out his guest room and half his ceiling. The couple has to move out until repairs are made, as the house has been red-tagged. Authorities believe recent heavy rains and strong winds are to blame.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Fire reported at Martinez refinery

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — Units with Contra Costa Health Services and the Contra Costa County Fire Department responded to a smoldering fire at Martinez Refining Company Tuesday afternoon. A Hazmat team monitored air quality around the refinery and no threat to the public was detected, according to CCHS. KRON4 reached out to the Martinez Refining […]
MARTINEZ, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Fatality Reported on Interstate 580 Near Castro Valley

On the morning of Monday, January 30, 2023, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a car versus pedestrian collision on Interstate 580 near Castro Valley in Alameda County. The pedestrian crash occurred shortly after 5:10 a.m. on eastbound I-580 at the northbound Interstate 238 connector in Ashland, according to investigators.
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
10K+
Followers
17K+
Post
906K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy