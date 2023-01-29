ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell's 21 help SE Louisiana defeat New Orleans 80-64

The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nick Caldwell’s 21 points helped SE Louisiana defeat New Orleans 80-64 on Saturday night.

Caldwell also had eight rebounds for the Lions (13-9, 7-2 Southland Conference). Alec Woodard added 17 points, five rebounds and three steals. Boogie Anderson finished with 12 points.

Jordan Johnson led the Privateers (6-14, 3-6) in scoring, finishing with 26 points and four assists. Tyson Jackson added 12 points and two steals for New Orleans.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

