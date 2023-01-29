ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Louisa County sends six more to play college football

MINERAL, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Up until a week ago Louisa County's Qwenton Spellman thought he was heading north before taking a visit down south and eventually signing with Gardner-Webb. "I've been on and off texting them for about a month and I finally decided to take a visit and...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
From out of nowhere Ryan Dunn energizes Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Ryan Dunn only averages a little more than two points per game, but the freshman forward has electrified the John Paul Jones Arena crowd. "I like to dunk a lot," Dunn said, "So just being able to jump high and bring energy to the atmosphere."
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
UVA Telemedicine expanding care in Southwest Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Health System is taking steps to improve the overall health and medical care for people living in southwest Virginia. It is expanding the telemedicine program by partnering with other health care groups in the region, thanks to a $5.1 million federal...
VIRGINIA STATE
Adam Mims Announced as New Wide Receivers Coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- The search is over, UVA football has announced that Adam Mims will take over as wide receivers coach. Mims is no stranger to the UVA football program as he has been a senior offensive analyst for the past year. Before coming to Virginia the former Furman Wide receiver spent three years at UT Chattanooga as a wide receivers coach. There he coached a pair of all-conference receivers in Reginald Henderson and Bryce Nunnelly.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Local Business Spotlight: Foxfield Races

Charlottesville, VA (CBS19 News) - Foxfield has been a staple here in Charlottesville since 1978 when the first races were held, holding two races each year ever since. The new decade brought new changes to the organization. “Throughout the pandemic we had a bit of a new chapter switch. Thinking...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
VSP releases identity of fourth body recovered from Rockfish River

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A body that was recovered Friday from the Rockfish River has now been identified as a young man from Arrington. The Virginia State Police says the body of 18-year-old Myson Sylvestre was recovered Friday in the area where a submerged vehicle was found in December.
ARRINGTON, VA
Bradbury Cafe brings back Charlottesville favorite

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --Bradbury Cafe has brought back a Charlottesville menu favorite to make your Fridays a little sweeter. Spudnuts are officially back on the menu at Bradbury Cafe. Spudnuts are doughnuts made from potato flour, and they're worth spending a little extra time at the gym for. Pastry...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Lack of winter weather to blame for increased gas prices

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Gas prices have climbed dramatically in the past few weeks in Charlottesville, and weather may be to blame. As of Monday, the average price of gas in Charlottesville was $3.46 per gallon, which is more than 20 cents higher than the same time last year.
RICHMOND, VA
Overnight road work to close turn lane from Rio Road to 29 South

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers will see a turn lane closure on Rio Road West on Wednesday night. The Virginia Department of Transportation says the turn lane onto southbound Seminole Trail at Rio Road West will be closed between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday. This is...
Police identify victims of head-on crash on I-81

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police say a man from Pennsylvania and two people from Virginia were killed in a crash on Interstate 81 on Monday. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. at the 208 mile marker in Augusta County. A 2000 Honda...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
TJPDC getting grant funding to develop road safety action plan

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- Hundreds of localities across the country are receiving funding for road improvement projects, including the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission. On Wednesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $800 million in grants for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All, or SS4A,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Charlottesville City Schools addresses hallway brawl

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville City Schools leaders are addressing safety after a fight involving dozens of students last week that was caught on a video now posted online. Amanda Korman, a Charlottesville City School spokesperson, says that student safety is the “bedrock of being able to learn” but...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Police recovered another body from Rockfish River

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports divers returned to the Rockfish River in Nelson County on Friday. Around 8:15 a.m. Friday, they recovered the body of one of the two people still missing from a submerged vehicle that was found in the river in December.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Forum focusing on city budget to be held

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Residents of Charlottesville are invited to a forum Tuesday to talk about the city’s budget. Interim City Manager Michael Rogers will be hosting the Citizen Budget Forum beginning at 6 p.m. at the Carver Recreation Center. "The citizen forum is critical to understanding community...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Local company unveils blood test to find treatments for chronic pain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A medical discovery has been made in Charlottesville that may help people who experience chronic pain, fatigue and brain fog. AMPEL Biosolutions, a precision medicine company, came out with a new technique that may help determine what is going on for an individual patient and lead to better treatment options.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Charlottesville Catholic School celebrates Catholic Schools Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Since 1974, National Catholic Schools Week has been the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. Charlottesville Catholic School, being the only Catholic school in this area, embraces the aspects of community, faith, and service during this week. “During the week, we celebrate...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Greene County man charged in church arson case

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Greene County has been charged with the arson of a church in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports David Netting of Stanardsville is facing charges of breaking and entering with the intent to commit arson; injuring or damaging any property, monument, etc.; and burning or destroying a dwelling house, etc.
MADISON COUNTY, VA
MarieBette's celebrates Hot Chocolate Month

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville’s MarieBette Cafe and Bakery typically has people walking in and out for its treats and European-inspired dishes. But February draws in a new crowd for its Hot Chocolate Month, which features a new flavor of the tasty drink every day. “And it’s just...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

