Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs19news
Louisa County sends six more to play college football
MINERAL, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Up until a week ago Louisa County's Qwenton Spellman thought he was heading north before taking a visit down south and eventually signing with Gardner-Webb. "I've been on and off texting them for about a month and I finally decided to take a visit and...
cbs19news
From out of nowhere Ryan Dunn energizes Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Ryan Dunn only averages a little more than two points per game, but the freshman forward has electrified the John Paul Jones Arena crowd. "I like to dunk a lot," Dunn said, "So just being able to jump high and bring energy to the atmosphere."
cbs19news
UVA Telemedicine expanding care in Southwest Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Health System is taking steps to improve the overall health and medical care for people living in southwest Virginia. It is expanding the telemedicine program by partnering with other health care groups in the region, thanks to a $5.1 million federal...
cbs19news
Adam Mims Announced as New Wide Receivers Coach
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- The search is over, UVA football has announced that Adam Mims will take over as wide receivers coach. Mims is no stranger to the UVA football program as he has been a senior offensive analyst for the past year. Before coming to Virginia the former Furman Wide receiver spent three years at UT Chattanooga as a wide receivers coach. There he coached a pair of all-conference receivers in Reginald Henderson and Bryce Nunnelly.
cbs19news
Local Business Spotlight: Foxfield Races
Charlottesville, VA (CBS19 News) - Foxfield has been a staple here in Charlottesville since 1978 when the first races were held, holding two races each year ever since. The new decade brought new changes to the organization. “Throughout the pandemic we had a bit of a new chapter switch. Thinking...
cbs19news
VSP releases identity of fourth body recovered from Rockfish River
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A body that was recovered Friday from the Rockfish River has now been identified as a young man from Arrington. The Virginia State Police says the body of 18-year-old Myson Sylvestre was recovered Friday in the area where a submerged vehicle was found in December.
cbs19news
Bradbury Cafe brings back Charlottesville favorite
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --Bradbury Cafe has brought back a Charlottesville menu favorite to make your Fridays a little sweeter. Spudnuts are officially back on the menu at Bradbury Cafe. Spudnuts are doughnuts made from potato flour, and they're worth spending a little extra time at the gym for. Pastry...
cbs19news
Lack of winter weather to blame for increased gas prices
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Gas prices have climbed dramatically in the past few weeks in Charlottesville, and weather may be to blame. As of Monday, the average price of gas in Charlottesville was $3.46 per gallon, which is more than 20 cents higher than the same time last year.
cbs19news
Overnight road work to close turn lane from Rio Road to 29 South
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers will see a turn lane closure on Rio Road West on Wednesday night. The Virginia Department of Transportation says the turn lane onto southbound Seminole Trail at Rio Road West will be closed between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday. This is...
cbs19news
Victim of weekend shooting was member of group working to reduce gun violence
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An organization that aims to reduce gun violence on Charlottesville’s streets is mourning one of its own, who was killed in a weekend shooting. Eldridge Vandrew Smith was found in a parked SUV on Grove Street on Saturday night. He was a member of...
cbs19news
Police identify victims of head-on crash on I-81
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police say a man from Pennsylvania and two people from Virginia were killed in a crash on Interstate 81 on Monday. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. at the 208 mile marker in Augusta County. A 2000 Honda...
cbs19news
TJPDC getting grant funding to develop road safety action plan
WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- Hundreds of localities across the country are receiving funding for road improvement projects, including the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission. On Wednesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $800 million in grants for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All, or SS4A,...
cbs19news
Charlottesville City Schools addresses hallway brawl
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville City Schools leaders are addressing safety after a fight involving dozens of students last week that was caught on a video now posted online. Amanda Korman, a Charlottesville City School spokesperson, says that student safety is the “bedrock of being able to learn” but...
cbs19news
Police recovered another body from Rockfish River
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports divers returned to the Rockfish River in Nelson County on Friday. Around 8:15 a.m. Friday, they recovered the body of one of the two people still missing from a submerged vehicle that was found in the river in December.
cbs19news
Forum focusing on city budget to be held
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Residents of Charlottesville are invited to a forum Tuesday to talk about the city’s budget. Interim City Manager Michael Rogers will be hosting the Citizen Budget Forum beginning at 6 p.m. at the Carver Recreation Center. "The citizen forum is critical to understanding community...
cbs19news
Local company unveils blood test to find treatments for chronic pain
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A medical discovery has been made in Charlottesville that may help people who experience chronic pain, fatigue and brain fog. AMPEL Biosolutions, a precision medicine company, came out with a new technique that may help determine what is going on for an individual patient and lead to better treatment options.
cbs19news
Charlottesville Catholic School celebrates Catholic Schools Week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Since 1974, National Catholic Schools Week has been the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. Charlottesville Catholic School, being the only Catholic school in this area, embraces the aspects of community, faith, and service during this week. “During the week, we celebrate...
cbs19news
Greene County man charged in church arson case
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Greene County has been charged with the arson of a church in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports David Netting of Stanardsville is facing charges of breaking and entering with the intent to commit arson; injuring or damaging any property, monument, etc.; and burning or destroying a dwelling house, etc.
cbs19news
MarieBette's celebrates Hot Chocolate Month
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville’s MarieBette Cafe and Bakery typically has people walking in and out for its treats and European-inspired dishes. But February draws in a new crowd for its Hot Chocolate Month, which features a new flavor of the tasty drink every day. “And it’s just...
cbs19news
UPDATE: Sheriff's office missing man from Afton/Waynesboro area has been found
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man from the area around Afton and Waynesboro. According to the sheriff’s office, 38-year-old Matthew Corey Koplen was last seen on Tuesday and was reported missing Tuesday night by a family member.
Comments / 0