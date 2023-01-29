Read full article on original website
6 amazing details about the new World of Color – One at Disney California Adventure
The new “World of Color – ONE,” which debuted at Disney California Adventure Park during the Disney100 anniversary celebration at the Disneyland Resort. This latest iteratiion of World of Color transforms Paradise Bay with a dazzling array of fountains, lighting, lasers, fog and flame effects, harmonized with songs and stories of courageous, loving and inspiring characters who dared to be wavemakers and change the world.
Opening date, menu released for new Roundup Rodeo BBQ at Disney World
Roundup Rodeo BBQ, the first Toy Story” table service restaurant in the world will open in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on March 23, 2023, and Disney is giving all a first look at the menu. Roundup Rodeo brings to life the stories, characters and heart...
Disney announces theme for 2023 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon race
Disney is slowly releasing the themes for the upcoming 2023 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon weekend taking place this November. “Throughout the celebration, Disney 100 will showcase fans’ favorite stories and beloved characters with monthly themes,” according to the runDisney website. ” And though here at runDisney we’re not quite ready to spill the beans on the full theme for our 2023 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend, we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to join the celebration and share a sneak peek of the theme for just one of the events.”
2023 Garden Rocks Concert Series lineup released
Seven new major acts are part of the 2023 Garden Rocks Concert Series lineup during the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival that kicks off on March 1. The Garden Rocks Concert Series feature internationally recognized artists performing Friday-Monday and showcases local Orlando talent on Tuesday-Thursday at the America Gardens Theater in EPCOT.
