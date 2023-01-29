ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Standing with Tyre’s family on the eve of his funeral

It would have been perfectly understandable if the family of Tyre D. Nichols had chosen not to come to Mason Temple on the cold, icy night that was the eve of his funeral. However, they were there because it was another important step in what has evolved into a national campaign in pursuit of “justice for Tyre.”
