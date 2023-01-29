ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

krcrtv.com

$5K reward issued for deadly hit-and-run case out of Burney

BURNEY, Shasta County — Up to $5,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for a vehicular manslaughter case in Shasta County. On March 11, 2021, between 10:25 p.m. and 10:40 p.m., police said a pedestrian was trying to cross State...
BURNEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man wanted in Shasta County arrested after 4-year search

NEVADA CITY, Calif. - One of Shasta County’s most wanted is in custody after a search that lasted four years. According to the Nevada City Police Department, officers arrested Bo Nunn on Sunday after a traffic stop revealed he was wanted for child molestation. The officers said Nunn provided...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP investigates an apparent crushing death in Shasta County

REDDING, Calif. - At approximately 2:30 p.m., Redding CHP received a call about a vehicle that had potentially fallen from a jack and crushed a man to death. Emergency response personnel arrived at the scene and found a young man dead. CHP says the man was attempting to change the tire on a vehicle in a remote area of Shasta County on Harrison Gulch Road near Platina.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Repeat offender: Three arrests in three days from three agencies

REDDING, Calif. - Police reports reveal the suspect shown in a recent video that has been circling social media had been arrested by two other agencies in Shasta County before getting into an altercation with Redding Police. The video shows the arrest of a combative subject by multiple Redding Police...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Pound of meth found in Corning, wanted man arrested

CORNING, Calif. - A pound of methamphetamine was found after officers search a wanted man and his truck in Corning on Monday. The Corning Police Department said officers saw Mario Rivera driving a red Dodge truck near Highway 99W and Solano Street. Officers said they knew Rivera had a felony warrant out for his arrest and was on Post Release Community Supervision.
CORNING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding Police Department rolls out their first body cameras

REDDING, Calif. — After years of discussing the possibility of body cameras, the Redding Police Department (RPD) rolled out their first ever body cameras. Last year, the Redding City Council approved the use of the cameras and would provide $750,000, per year, to fund the program. Now, the RPD has eight officers wearing the cameras as a part of a 90-day trial period with Axon. And then, they will do a 45-day trial period with Lense Lock.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Anderson Police release interactive map of crime on new website

ANDERSON, Calif. — The Anderson Police Department released an interactive map on its new website. The map includes icons that describe what kind of incident happened:. Red - for violent crimes like assault, sexual offenses, homicide, robbery and more. Yellow - for property crimes and thefts. Blue - for...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Five men arrested in the deadly assault of Redding man

REDDING, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff's Office has taken five suspects into custody over the past twelve days in connection with the deadly assault of a Redding man last October. According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, October 8 at approximately 6:07 a.m., sheriff deputies responded to...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Police investigating an arrest with excessive force

Redding Police Department is investigation a case of possible police brutality stemming from the arrest of suspect Kevin Hursey. Redding Police investigating an arrest with excessive force. Redding Police Department is investigation a case of possible police brutality stemming from the arrest of suspect Kevin Hursey.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding Police Chief addresses bodycameras following intense arrest

REDDING. Calif. — After footage circulated on social media from a bystander at an arrest, the Redding Police Department chief stated an officer was seen 'forcefully stepping on the head of the suspect.' The video has caused some Redding locals to ask the question, where are the body cameras?
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

SCSO recovers thousands of dollars of vehicles and property stolen from Igo home

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that they have recovered around $121,300 worth of vehicles and property from a home in Igo since Wednesday. Deputies say that on Wednesday the SCSO was contacted by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office about a possible stolen truck. Deputies responded to a home in the Trinity Alps Preserve and discovered that a home had been burglarized.
IGO, CA
krcrtv.com

'Police accountability' protest planned in Redding Thursday

REDDING, Calif. — In wake of the recent video of a Redding Police Officer "forcefully stepping on the head of the suspect," some residents have organized a protest at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. They said the 'peaceful assembly' is being formed to demand that all police officers...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Strangulation prevention training at Shasta Lake Community Center

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — Strangulation is one of the most lethal forms of domestic violence and sexual assault. For that reason, Pathways to Hope for Children partnered up with First 5 Shasta and One Safe Place for a two-day training course to teach strategies to properly assess nonfatal strangulation.
SHASTA LAKE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Shasta County man held to answer for the murder of customer at Redding mini-mart

REDDING, Calif. - The case against the Shasta County man who was arrested for the murder of a customer at a Redding mini-mart will be moving forward. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office says that at a preliminary hearing that was held this morning, a Shasta County Superior Court judge determined that there was sufficient evidence to hold 46-year-old Shannon Rawlins of Redding to answer for the murder of 51-year-old Miguel Padilla of Redding.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

State Route 299 reopens following downed tree east of Redding

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, 10:15 a.m. Caltrans says traffic is returning to normal after a downed tree blocked State Route 299 near Oak Run Rd., east of Redding, Monday morning. ORIGINAL, 9:45 a.m. State Route 299 east of Redding is blocked due to a downed tree on Monday...
REDDING, CA

