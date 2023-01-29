ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

James climbs to fourth place on NBA's career assists list

NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James has climbed into fourth place on the NBA's assists list as he closes in on becoming the league's career scoring leader. James passed both Mark Jackson (10,334) and Steve Nash (10,335) in the fourth quarter of the Lakers' 129-123 overtime victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. His 10,336th assist came on Thomas Bryant's dunk with a little more than 9 1/2 minutes remaining.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Stars aligned with new coach DeBoer, Nill-constructed roster

DALLAS (AP) — General manager Jim Nill sensed things were coming together for the Dallas Stars even before the season started with new coach Pete DeBoer and a roster mixed with proven veterans, up-and-coming young players and even a teenaged center. At the NHL’s All-Star break, after 51 games...
Stewart heads to New York on first day of WNBA free agency

Breanna Stewart couldn't turn down a chance to play in New York and potentially help the Liberty win their first WNBA championship. The most coveted free agent this offseason, who won the WNBA MVP award in 2018, announced on social media that she was going to New York with a photo of her in a Liberty shirt on Wednesday. Stewart had spent her entire career in Seattle since the Storm drafted her No. 1 overall in 2016. She won two championships with the team in 2018 and 2020.
