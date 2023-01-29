ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Cash 3 Evening” game were:

8-4-4, Wild: 7

(eight, four, four; Wild: seven)

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Powerball player wins $50K

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville Powerball player won thousands on a ticket Saturday night, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual matched four of five balls plus the Powerball on Jan. 28 to get the base prize of $50,000. The ticket was purchased at Kroger, 4918 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
allfortennessee.com

Tennessee Basketball: New top 25 rankings have shocking results

This afternoon, on Monday, January 30th, the Associated Press released this week’s Top 25 rankings for Men’s College Basketball. Tennessee Basketball is Among the Top 5, and multiple new teams enter into the Top 25. 25. Auburn (16-5) 24. UConn (16-6) 23. Miami (16-5) 22. San Diego State...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed

The first sign of something awry was the road closure on the two-lane country road that goes right past Will Burton’s Weakley County farm, his fields, barns and the one-story house he shares with his fiancee and three kids.  White trucks — emblazoned with the seal of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and “fire and […] The post ‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
The Associated Press

Flights canceled, at least 2 dead as ice storm freezes US

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Winter weather brought ice to a wide swath of the United States on Tuesday, canceling more than 1,700 flights nationwide and snarling highways. At least two people died on slick roads in Texas and two law officers in the state were seriously injured, including a deputy who was pinned under a truck, authorities said. As the ice storm advanced eastward on Tuesday, watches and warnings stretched from the western heel of Texas all the way to West Virginia. Several rounds of mixed precipitation — including freezing rain and sleet — were in store for many areas through Wednesday, meaning some regions could be hit multiple times, the federal Weather Prediction Center warned. Emergency responders rushed to hundreds of auto collisions across Texas and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott urged people to stay off the roads. Authorities said one person in Austin was killed in a predawn pileup Tuesday. A 45-year-old man also died Monday night after his SUV slid into a highway guardrail near Dallas in slick conditions and rolled down an embankment, according to the Arlington Police Department.
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Cherry Blossoms in Tennessee: When They Bloom and Where to See Them

Is certainly most well-known for its music and its mountains, but that’s just the beginning of what the Volunteer State has to offer. For plant lovers, the flora of Tennessee is varied and wonderful. In the spring, the state emerges from the doldrums of winter with a burst of color, including beautiful pink and white cherry blossoms. Here are some of the best places in Tennessee to catch a glimpse of these lovely, but quickly fleeting, spring flowers.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Ice possible for parts of Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A few early showers and some pockets of drizzle to keep an eye out for on our Monday. It’s a good idea to keep the umbrella handy today. Temperatures this afternoon will top off in the lower and mid 40s. ICE POSSIBLE TONIGHT. A FIRST...
TENNESSEE STATE
wcyb.com

Tennessee lawmakers consider eliminating urban growth boundaries

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tennessee lawmakers are considering a proposal to eliminate urban growth boundaries. Some view them as outdated, but others are concerned about potential unintended consequences. Urban growth boundaries were first introduced in 1998 to give a sense of order to rapidly growing cities, but a...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN News 2

10 Tennessee state symbols you might not know

An East Tennessee Representative has filed a bill to make pumpkin pie a symbol of the state. While a pumpkin pie may seem like a random state symbol, the Volunteer State has already named an official folk dance, beef festival, and so much more. Here's a look at some of the more random Tennessee symbols.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
632K+
Post
671M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy