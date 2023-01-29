ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play 3 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DOVER, Del. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Delaware Lottery’s “Play 3 Night” game were:

1-9-8

(one, nine, eight)

WMDT.com

Polytech Panthers in a 9 game winning streak

WOODSIDE, Del – The Polytech Panthers demolish the Sussex Central Golden Knights by 25 points. The Panthers were on fire behind the arc, making 15 three-pointers. Kyle Gamber led the way with 29 points and 6 three-pointers, Xavier Brewington added 18 points and 5 three-pointers and Dorrell Little chipped in 21 points and 3 three-pointers. Polytech moves to 12-2 on the season.
WOODSIDE, DE
Highschool Basketball Pro

Wilmington, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The John Dickinson High School basketball team will have a game with Howard High School of Technology on February 01, 2023, 12:30:00.
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Awards highlight Monday’s 19th state football banquet

  The 19th annual DOS All State Football Banquet was held Monday night in Dover hosted by the Delaware Interscholastic Football Coaches Association (DIFCA). Players were recognized in the three classifications (1A – 2A – 3A) for All State, Sportsmanship, and those student athletes that achieved a minimum GPA of 3.75 for academic honors. The coach of the year in ... Read More
DOVER, DE
Speedway Digest

Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter, makes first donations to Delaware charitable groups

The Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter has donated $15,000 to three Delaware entities who emphasize the health, safety, welfare and development of children. The Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter’s focus is raising funds for Delaware and mid-Atlantic-based nonprofit organizations with a concentration on assisting Delaware...
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Major Announcement Expected Regarding Baby Formula in Delaware

DOVER, Del. – Delaware Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long will join local community leaders and organizations at the Food Bank of Delaware Feb. 1st to make a major announcement for Delaware families regarding baby formula. The event will be live streamed on the Lt. Governor's Facebook page starting at 11...
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | Avelo's first flight out of Delaware heads for Orlando with excited passengers

Regular passenger air service returned to Delaware Wednesday with a sold-out Avelo Airlines flight to Orlando. Passengers quickly checked in and were greeted by a celebratory atmosphere at Wilmington Airport. They also received commemorative boarding passes from Avelo CEO Andrew Levy. Many fliers and guests posed for selfies and witnessed a ribbon-cutting on the tarmac before heading to Florida in time for lunch.
WILMINGTON, DE
Washington Boys Basketball Prep Poll

AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses): Division 4A School Record Points Last Week 1. Federal Way (8) 19-1 89 1
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Philly

Police: Delco couple's murder not a random act of violence

CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania State Police now say the double homicide of a couple in Chester Heights, Delaware County is not considered a random act of violence.Richard and Rita Zajko were found dead in their home on Highland Drive on Jan. 2. Police say they have obtained new evidence in the case. The search for the killer is ongoing and police are encouraging anyone with information to call them.
CHESTER HEIGHTS, PA
Flights canceled, at least 2 dead as ice storm freezes US

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Winter weather brought ice to a wide swath of the United States on Tuesday, canceling more than 1,700 flights nationwide and snarling highways. At least two people died on slick roads in Texas and two law officers in the state were seriously injured, including a deputy who was pinned under a truck, authorities said. As the ice storm advanced eastward on Tuesday, watches and warnings stretched from the western heel of Texas all the way to West Virginia. Several rounds of mixed precipitation — including freezing rain and sleet — were in store for many areas through Wednesday, meaning some regions could be hit multiple times, the federal Weather Prediction Center warned. Emergency responders rushed to hundreds of auto collisions across Texas and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott urged people to stay off the roads. Authorities said one person in Austin was killed in a predawn pileup Tuesday. A 45-year-old man also died Monday night after his SUV slid into a highway guardrail near Dallas in slick conditions and rolled down an embankment, according to the Arlington Police Department.
TEXAS STATE
