The Early Days of Como ParkThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
Minnesota witness describes three objects in triangle formation zigzagging across night skyRoger MarshMinnesota State
George 'Spanky' McFarland vs. East St. Paul’s 'Spanky’s Saloon'The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Latest on Inver Grove Heights House FireLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
MLB
Current Astros, HOFers & celebs attend Jackson's tourney
PALM CITY, Fla. -- Hall of Fame third baseman George Brett admitted he didn’t like Reggie Jackson very much when they played against each other. Perhaps that had something to do with Brett’s Kansas City Royals meeting Jackson’s New York Yankees in consecutive American League Championship Series in the late 1970s.
MLB
Ranking depth of talent right now at each position
MLB Network's "Top 10 Right Now!" series concludes this week, with starting pitchers airing at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday and catchers at 8 p.m. on Thursday. The annual countdown always makes for fun, dynamic debates about who makes or doesn't make the cut and how the players are graded, both by human analysts and by The Shredder, MLB Network's statistical algorithm.
MLB
Craftier Williams enters '23 with closer role his alone
MILWAUKEE -- Barring a shakeup in the coming weeks, Devin Williams will be the last line of defense for a Brewers club being built around the concept of run prevention. Williams went into the last handful of years as the sensational setup man to closer Josh Hader before sliding into the closer's role himself when the Brewers traded Hader to the Padres. This would be his first chance to rack up saves over a full year.
MLB
In Brown, Astros get 'class act' as GM
Phillies legend Del Unser and Omar Minaya, the Yankees’ senior advisor to baseball operations, both played roles in Dana Brown’s success as he was climbing up the baseball ladder. Both were pleased by the Astros hiring Brown as their general manager. “I was not shocked [Brown was named...
MLB
Matt Barnes traded to Marlins from Boston
MIAMI -- The Marlins added an experienced late-inning option to their bullpen on Monday afternoon by acquiring Matt Barnes and cash considerations from the Red Sox for left-hander Richard Bleier, the club announced. The longest-tenured Red Sox player until they designated him for assignment on Tuesday, Barnes had become one...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
MLB
8 teams that addressed their biggest weaknesses
The offseason gives each MLB front office an extended opportunity to pinpoint its roster’s biggest weaknesses and address them. With the current offseason winding down, here’s a position-by-position look at which teams made the most substantial improvements in areas that were major weak spots for them a year ago.
MLB
Getting 62 was tough, but what will Judge do for an encore?
Now we see what Aaron Judge does for an encore after being the biggest star in baseball last season, after having an offensive season -- across the board -- as great as any Yankee has had since Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig, one that evoked memories of Mickey Mantle’s Triple Crown season of 1956.
MLB
Will Twins' outfield be among MLB's best in '23?
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Twins already used the “Nothing Falls But Raindrops” catchphrase to describe the 2018 outfield, so their marketing department will have to figure out how they want to brand this group -- because this season’s primary four-man outfield mix has the potential to be an even more elite cadre of defenders.
MLB
Sox acquire Bleier from Miami for Barnes
The Red Sox found a trade partner for Matt Barnes on Monday, reaching a deal to send the veteran righty along with cash considerations to the Marlins for lefty reliever Richard Bleier, the team announced. The deal comes six days after Barnes was surprisingly designated for assignment so the Red...
MLB
Blue Jays sign reliever Chad Green to 2-year deal
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays are playing the long game with their latest bullpen upgrade, agreeing to a two-year deal with right-hander Chad Green, the club announced on Tuesday. The $8.5 million deal is expected to come with a unique contract structure. Besides, it’s a unique deal, given that the 31-year-old Green is still recovering from Tommy John surgery in May.
MLB
What Royals' recent moves have in common
KANSAS CITY -- Last week was busy for executive vice president/general manager J.J. Picollo and the Royals' front office. They traded outfielder Michael A. Taylor to the Twins, then shortstop Adalberto Mondesi to the Red Sox. At the end of the week, they officially signed reliever Aroldis Chapman to a one-year deal.
MLB
Yankees hire Wilkerson as assistant hitting coach
NEW YORK -- The Yankees have completed their coaching staff for the 2023 season, announcing that Brad Wilkerson has been named as the club’s assistant hitting coach. Wilkerson, who played in the Majors with the Expos/Nationals, Rangers, Mariners and Blue Jays, will join hitting coach Dillon Lawson and assistant hitting coach Casey Dykes on the Yankees’ staff. He fills a vacancy created when Hensley Meulens departed to accept the Rockies’ lead hitting coach position.
MLB
Fowler hangs up cleats after 14 MLB seasons
In 2016, Dexter Fowler became the first -- and still only -- player to hit a leadoff home run in Game 7 of the World Series. As he rounded first base, Fowler memorably spun 180 degrees to face the jubilant visiting dugout in Cleveland. Five hours later, Fowler stood with his teammates on a rain-soaked field. The Chicago Cubs were champions for the first time in 108 years. Heavy, happy tears rolled down his cheeks.
MLB
How new HOFer Rolen left mark on Votto
CINCINNATI -- The final stop of Scott Rolen’s Hall of Fame career was in Cincinnati, and it proved to be pivotal for the franchise. During Rolen’s tenure from 2009-12, the Reds won two National League Central titles (’10 and ’12). They also went to the NL Wild Card Game in ’13, after Rolen retired.
MLB
Introducing new Astros GM Dana Brown
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart's Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Astros’ hiring of Dana Brown last week to be their general manager went against the grain of owner Jim Crane’s first two GM hirings after he bought the team. Jeff Luhnow and James Click were data-driven minds whose value for numbers was at times perceived to overshadow the human element.
MLB
Dodgers sign Gonsolin to 2-year deal through 2024
LOS ANGELES -- Tony Gonsolin had the best season of his career in 2022. He finished with a career-low 2.14 ERA and went 16-1 in 24 starts. It was the type of season that put Gonsolin on the map and earned him his first All-Star appearance. The Dodgers are confident...
MLB
Nola family set precedent for bros facing off in playoffs
PHILADELPHIA -- Only the Nolas know how the Kelces might feel on Super Bowl Sunday. Before Eagles center Jason Kelce and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce become the first brothers to play each other in Super Bowl history on Feb. 12, Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola and Padres catcher Austin Nola became the first brothers to face each other as pitcher and batter in MLB postseason history. Austin won the battle in Game 2 of the 2022 National League Championship Series at Petco Park, sparking a five-run rally in the fifth inning with a big hit against his little brother in a Padres victory. Aaron’s Phillies won the war, however, taking the series in five games.
MLB
Pinder, Reds agree to Minor League deal (source)
CINCINNATI -- The Reds have reached an agreement with veteran utility player Chad Pinder on a Minor League contract, a source told MLB.com on Monday. When the deal is completed, Pinder will receive an invitation to big league camp as a non-roster player. The club has not confirmed the agreement.
MLB
Will Moreno's decision affect Ohtani's plans?
ANAHEIM -- Angels owner Arte Moreno surprised many when he announced last week that he decided he wouldn’t sell the club after exploring a possible sale since late August. Moreno was widely expected to sell the Angels and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred even said at the Winter Meetings that the process was going well and that he was hopeful a sale would happen before the start of the season. But Moreno ultimately decided he wanted to remain owner and announced on Jan. 24 that the club is not for sale.
