We can put a drone on Mars but we can’t forecast tomorrow’s weather. Truthfully I think it would be more fun if we include the weather in sports betting online. Just think of the odds and the payoff when forecasters are incorrect yet again. I really don’t think it’s the weather person’s fault. Like odds makers in sports betting, there are variables that all add up to a prediction. Cold fronts, high-Pressure systems, dew Points, and a lot of lingoes that are confusing but sound so cool.

