Stewart heads to New York on first day of WNBA free agency

Breanna Stewart couldn't turn down a chance to play in New York and potentially help the Liberty win their first WNBA championship. The most coveted free agent this offseason, who won the WNBA MVP award in 2018, announced on social media that she was going to New York with a photo of her in a Liberty shirt on Wednesday. Stewart had spent her entire career in Seattle since the Storm drafted her No. 1 overall in 2016. She won two championships with the team in 2018 and 2020.
O's-Nats TV dispute goes before NY's top court on March 14

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Court of Appeals has scheduled oral arguments for March 14 in the long-running dispute between the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals over television rights fees. After agreeing in September 2021 to consider the case, the state's highest court said this week that...
