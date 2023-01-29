ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Giants, Jets hosting twin conference title games would be a dream

By Mike Vaccaro
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y6WqD_0kUtudDn00

Is this a fever dream? Of course it’s a fever dream.

But then, so many of the real-life things that happen to and for us in sports begin as fever dreams, don’t they? The very best moments are the ones that, even as they’re happening, make you shake your head in wonder.

And ask: “Did that really happen?”

And the odds? Forget about the odds. Don’t even bother looking it up on FanDuel or Caesars. But that’s also part of it, right? The improbability. What were the odds the U.S. hockey team would beat the Russians? What were the odds the ball would trickle through Buckner’s legs? What were the odds David Tyree would catch a football against his helmet?

Yet those things did happen.

Even as you asked yourself: “Did that really happen?”

You can’t wish these things to be so, we know that, we understand that. But what if we could? The possibilities would be endless. But on this weekend, on this last Sunday of January, let’s reduce it to one particular fever dream. There will be two conference championships played this weekend, and as on every Championship Weekend going back to the first one in January 1967, they will be held in different cities.

One in Kansas City.

One in Philadelphia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GfJaH_0kUtudDn00
Giants head coach Brian Daboll
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

And that Philly one … well, damn. It’s so close you’ll almost be able to hear the rambunctiousness emanating from Lincoln Financial Field all the way up the Turnpike. Close enough to dream about. Close enough to wonder …

In the Super Bowl Era, we have had three championship games played in Greater New York. The Jets beat the Raiders in December 1968. The Giants beat the Redskins in January 1987, and then clobbered the Vikings, 41-0, 14 years later. That’s it. That’s all.

The way the football has bounced around here, there have been precious few chances for either team to ever host a title game. The Giants have been a No. 1 seed in the NFC exactly twice (and didn’t make the title game one of those times, in 2008); the Jets never have. Heck, even the three times it has happened here, twice the teams needed luck — in 1968 it was simply the AFL Eastern Division’s turn to host (the Raiders were 12-2 that year, the Jets 11-3). In 1986 the Giants needed Washington to eliminate the Bears in order to get that game in East Rutherford.

It’s not an easy path, just getting one team to host the Big Game.

So it’s really ridiculous to wish for a year when both teams get that far.

But hey, as we said before: This is about fever dreams. This is about making a wish upon a star and seeing what happens.

And honestly, if you let yourself go and just dream about it … what a wonderful weekend it would be. There have already been whispers that at some future date the NFL might split the championship games, move one to Monday night. That, of course, would force that hand. For argument’s sake — let’s up the fever a little — let’s say that happens this coming season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gW2EM_0kUtudDn00
Jets head coach Robert Saleh
Getty Images

It will be the AFC’s turn to host the “early” game, so that means the Jets would get MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Jets fans have — to date — witnessed exactly seven home playoff games in the team’s 63-year history. Imagine all of that pent-up frustration as the locals unleash 6 ½ decades of angst on the poor Chiefs, Bengals or Bills …

And then Monday night — Monday night! Prime time in the Big Apple! — MetLife would switch from green to blue like magic, and Giants fans of every borough and county and neighboring township would declare it a local civic holiday, and the anticipation would start just after breakfast and … well, good luck to the Eagles or the Cowboys or the 49ers who would have to deal with that starting at 8:15 or so that night …

We’ve had a Super Bowl here. We’ve had a Subway Series in baseball. We had one forever Rangers-Islanders series, and one forever Rangers-Devils series, and the memories of those resound across the decades, still. All of them would be dwarfed by a Championship Weekend at MetLife …

Which, of course, would almost certainly never happen.

Still …

There’s no crime in daring to dream. Am I right?

Vac’s Whacks

Maybe you’re anxious to see Aaron Rodgers’ press conference with the Jets in 2023. Me, I can’t wait to see the one they have for Jordan Love in 2038.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KrvNp_0kUtudDn00
Aaron Rodgers, left, and Jordan Love
Getty Images

First Adam Rich and now Lance Kerwin? Couldn’t 2023 have found a better way to try and deal with all the adolescent-angst TV I watched when I was a kid?

U2 has redone “Pride (In the Name of Love)” and many other of their hits, and though I’m glad in the new version they’ve changed the lyrics to describe the terrible events of April 4 happening in the evening and not the morning … good luck tolerating getting that far into the song. Was anyone really asking for this?

The Knicks are so bad at closing it would not be surprising to learn that all their coffee machines have been confiscated.

Whack Back at Vac

Alan Hirschberg : St. John’s allowed 104 points to Creighton the other night. That’s 40 minutes of hell.

Vac: Things are getting bleaker and bleaker on Union Turnpike.

Bob Feuerstein: So in the last six years, the City of Brotherly Love has brought its fans a lot of thrills, with two Villanova national championships, a Phillies NL championship and what could be a second Super Bowl championship. I think it’s time to start calling the city Thrilladelphia.

Vac: Revoke my NYC Sports Guy card if you must … but he isn’t wrong.

@jeff_am_105: Even though I’m a Jets fan since ’67, I must take issue with one of your hypothetical tweets in Wednesday’s column: There is no way in hell that Johnny U. would ever throw Don Shula under a bus, train, kayak or any other conveyance, just not happening!

@MikeVacc: Which was sort of the point of inventing such an absurd fake tweet, but for the record that is 100 percent true.

Tom Kiley: Sometimes the wild-card team is just completely overmatched. No matter. The Giants’ coaches and Joe Schoen are way ahead of schedule in rebuilding this team. Time to be happy, Giant fans. Wait till next year!

Vac: Too few seasons ever end with a majority of fans happy. That may be one last piece of overachievement for the Giants this season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Who is Bryonna ‘Bry’ Burrows, Jalen Hurts’ girlfriend?

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is flying high in his third season in the NFL. When Philadelphia clinched a Super Bowl berth in January 2023 following an NFC Championship win over the San Francisco 49ers, the 24-year-old Hurts celebrated the memorable moment with his biggest fan: girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows. Get to know Hurts’ most loyal supporter ahead of the Eagles’ Super Bowl 2023 showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Ariz. What we know about Bryonna Burrows Burrows has worked for IBM for nearly four years, according to her LinkedIn profile, and currently serves as an AI Partner. She previously...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says Trevor Lawrence 'might be a Hall of Famer someday'

Urban Meyer's short-lived tenure as Jaguars head coach did not go well. But the former Florida and Ohio State national champion still holds Jacksonville in high regard. Joining Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden on CBS Sports' "All Things Covered" Tuesday, Meyer praised the Jaguars' improved personnel and had even loftier remarks about quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
New York Post

Tom Brady is about to cause Greg Olsen drama with $375 million Fox contract

And just like that, the retired Tom Brady transitions from being considered the greatest player in NFL history to the most interesting person in sports television. It is not only that he is Tom Brady, but the situation that he and Fox Sports have created is intriguing. As The Post exclusively reported, Brady has a 10-year, $375 million contract with the network to be its No. 1 game analyst next to Kevin Burkhardt. If the prospects of Brady in the booth weren’t juicy enough, the man who has kept Brady’s seat warm and will call Super Bowl 2023 with Burkhardt a week...
The Comeback

Big name emerges as Alabama offensive coordinator candidate

Several names are under consideration for the open Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator job. One big name emerged as an interview candidate on Monday. According to reports, the Tide will interview Washington Huskies, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. The Huskies had the No. 2 offense in the country in 2022, averaging 516.2 yards per game. The Read more... The post Big name emerges as Alabama offensive coordinator candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
New York Post

Why 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan didn’t challenge blown Devonta Smith call

PHILADELPHIA — Instead of waiting for a delayed replay, the 49ers could’ve noticed something was fishy by DeVonta Smith’s live reaction.  The officials in the NFC Championship game blew a pivotal first-quarter call Sunday by ruling a completion on a one-handed 29-yard catch by Smith on a fourth-and-3 that set up the Eagles’ first touchdown. Smith waved his teammates back to the line of scrimmage to get off the snap before the 49ers could throw a challenge flag — and it was clear why when the one telling replay angle shown on the Fox broadcast finally appeared, showing the ball came...
Yardbarker

Eli Manning reveals what daughter learned during Giants-Eagles playoff game

New York Giants legend Eli Manning has opened up about taking his daughter to Big Blue's playoff game at the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 21 which Philadelphia won 38-7. "To be able to go there with my 11-year-old daughter, she definitely learned a few new hand gestures, learned a few new vocabulary words that I said, 'Whatever you hear and see in Philly, it just stays in Philly. You can’t bring that back to school; don’t try that on your friends or your teachers. We don’t need you getting expelled any time soon,'" Manning hilariously told The Athletic's Dan Duggan for a piece published Monday. "But it was fun to be there and root them on. Unfortunately, the game didn’t go quite how I wanted it to."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Brandon Graham’s wife, Carlyne, says this could be his ‘last’ Eagles game

It was an emotional scene on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field as the Eagles celebrated their Super Bowl berth after defeating the 49ers in the NFC Championship game. But no one took in the moment quite like Philadelphia’s longtime defensive end Brandon Graham and his family. During a postgame interview with Josina Anderson for CBS Sports, Graham — a 13-season veteran — spoke about how he wanted to “enjoy this moment” in the lead-up to Super Bowl 2023 before his family, including wife Carlyne, crashed the Q&A. “I’m so proud of you,” Carlyne gushed to Graham, 34, on the field. “To know that...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Tom Brady’s dad reveals when son actually decided to retire

Tom Brady kept his retirement under wraps for a week. Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., told the Boston Globe that his son revealed to him about a week ago that he was retiring from the NFL for a second time before he announced it Wednesday morning. “We’re not shocked by any means,” Brady Sr. told the outlet on Wednesday. “He has played football for 32 years out of his 45, living his dream for three-fourths of his life. It’s been a wonderful ride. He’s very secure in his decision. It’s about time.” Brady Sr. and his wife Galynn were on the field after...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Tom Brady retiring on the beach as the undisputed GOAT is perfect

Tom Brady cannot come back from this morning goodbye in a T-shirt. When you retire sleep-deprived and unshaven, sitting alone on a beach as the wind fiddles with your bed-head hair, you are officially done. You will never throw another football again. Brady threw nearly 14,000 passes over 23 years in the NFL, postseason included. Of course, it sounds silly saying “postseason included” when talking up the quarterback who played three full regular seasons in the Super Bowl tournament, 48 games in all, winning 35 of them, including seven on the biggest stage in sports. Nobody had ever won the Super Bowl MVP...
MICHIGAN STATE
Yardbarker

LT Orlando Brown Jr. highlights potential free agents for Patriots

Positional needs for New England Patriots: OT, FS, CB, WR, Interior OL, LB. The Patriots must revamp their roster after an 8-9 season. New England ranks fifth in the NFL with $28,618,728 in effective cap space. That total could rise to as much as $87,406,021 in possible cap space should the team re-work contracts using the maximum restructure, per OverTheCap.com.
New York Post

Tony Romo opens up on evolving in broadcast booth: ‘Going to fail all the time’

Tony Romo is working out the kinks. The Cowboys’ former QB, who spent 14 seasons with Dallas before transitioning to an NFL analyst with CBS in 2017, is evolving in his role through trial and error, he said, and acknowledged that he doesn’t always “get it right” in the booth. “I think you’re always evolving,” Romo told The Post on behalf of Michelob ULTRA and Netflix, which teamed up for a first-ever partnership to launch Netflix’s newest golf docuseries “Full Swing.” “I mean, some changes are good, some you’re like, ‘Ah, I shouldn’t do that. But I always trial and...
WISCONSIN STATE
New York Post

Listen to Episode 71of the ‘Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast’: What’s going on with Nantz and Romo?

Andrew Marchand and John Ourand review the broadcast booths for CBS’s production of the AFC Championship game and Fox’s NFC Championship telecast. The two hosts also talk about what Diamond Sports Group’s pending bankruptcy means for professional sports teams and what YES Network’s expected streaming service will look like for the upcoming Yankees seasons. Marchand and Ourand also dive into media rights negotiations for both the Pac-12 and NASCAR. The podcast unveils a new segment this week with Karp’s Korner. SBJ’s Austin Karp joins to put the NFL’s huge championship game TV ratings in perspective. Karp also discusses the NHL’s ratings performance heading into its All-Star break – with ESPN and TNT showing a 22% drop in viewers compared to the previous year.
New York Post

Mets stay in the family by adding Patrick McCarthy to radio team

The Mets are making their broadcast a family affair, The Post has learned. Patrick McCarthy, son of former Mets radio play-by-player Tom, will be the WCBS pre-and-postgame host and swingman game-caller when the voice of the team, Howie Rose, is off, according to sources. The Post previously reported that Keith Raad would be the Mets’ replacement for Wayne Randazzo as Rose’s main booth partner. Raad has been the Brooklyn Cyclones lead broadcaster. Patrick McCarthy had been doing Triple-A Lehigh games. Last year, at 26, he replaced his dad for two games on Phillies broadcasts when Tom was calling an NFL preseason game. While McCarthy replaces Brad Heller on the broadcast, his role will be more akin to the retired Ed Coleman, who would do pre- and postgame reports while working as the swing play-by-player.  Both Raad and McCarthy have agreed to the deals, but the contracts are not yet signed.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NBA player prop picks and predictions for Wednesday, Feb. 1

The football season may be winding down, but the NBA is just heating up. And we have a loaded slate tonight as 18 teams will take the court on Wednesday Here are three player prop picks that stand out to us as good values during Wednesday’s action. NBA player prop picks and predictions Wednesday, Feb. 1 Nic Claxton over 2.5 blocks (+145, Caesars Sportsbook) Claxton is making a run at the Defensive Player of the Year award with his sensational defense for the Nets this season. Brooklyn will need him to be at the top of his game tonight against one of the best offenses...
UTAH STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
177K+
Followers
76K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy