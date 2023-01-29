ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Kyle Palmieri’s return giving Islanders spark of life

By Ethan Sears
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Kyle Palmieri was forced to sit and watch as the Islanders’ season slipped out from underneath their feet.

As he dealt with an injury suffered right before Thanksgiving, the Islanders stayed afloat. Then, in mid-December, Palmieri returned for a game at Arizona, but was injured again on a hit up high from Nick Ritchie. The Islanders took a disastrous 5-4 loss to the Coyotes and by the time Palmieri returned for good this past Monday, his team, which was 12-8-0 when he first got hurt, had fallen to 23-21-5.

On Friday, in his third game back in the lineup, he had two primary assists and keyed the Islanders’ best line in a 2-0 win over the Red Wings to break a six-game losing streak. Afterward, Palmieri talked about how he has been in losing locker rooms before, and that he doesn’t group the Islanders in with those teams.

“The way our team leads themselves it’s something you gotta believe in,” he said. “It’s usually not as bad as you think it is. And it’s one bounce, one period, one momentum shift away. And things go the other way. That’s really all you can say. We were not sitting around waiting for it. We wanted to go out there and seize the opportunity.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LLXru_0kUtucL400
Palmieri has provided a necessary spark for the Islanders.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Since his return, Palmieri — who had an assist in Saturday’s 2-1 overtime win over the Golden Knights — has brought that attitude, and a much-needed spark of energy, to the lineup. Friday marked his third and fourth assists in three games, and his line, with Brock Nelson and Anders Lee, has been by far the best on a team that is still searching for a consistent offensive spark.

“It was a long time waiting there for things to be ready to go,” Palmieri said. “Happy to be back.”

“He feels really strong on the puck,” Lee said. “I think he’s making and seeing a lot of plays. He’s been huge with [Nelson] and I. I think we’ve generate quite a bit that I think we’ve liked, and been able to walk away with a few here lately. But him on the line, great in the corners, gets pucks to the net. I think we’re gelling pretty good.”

Coach Lane Lambert has searched all season for consistent line combinations and may need to keep doing so. The Nelson line was the only one that took control against Detroit on Friday. But Palmieri makes that search easier.

“Certainly he’s a big piece of the puzzle,” Lambert said. “You can see that in the way he plays. There’s no question we missed him when he was out.”

Noah Dobson and Hudson Fasching missed their fourth and sixth consecutive games, respectively, against the Golden Knights on Saturday night as both deal with lower-body injuries.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Devils associate coach Andrew Brunette busted for DUI in Florida

Devils associate coach and former Panthers interim head coach Andrew Brunette was arrested Wednesday for driving under the influence in Broward County, Florida, according to the county’s arrest log. Brunette was also charged for disobeying a stop sign or yield sign, and he’s being held on a $500 bond, according to the arrest log. He was taken to the Main Jail in Broward County. WPLG Local 10 and Andy Slater first reported Brunette’s arrest. “We are aware of the reports today regarding Associate Coach Andrew Brunette and are currently in the process of gathering additional information,” a Devils spokesman told The Post. Brunette,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
177K+
Followers
76K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy