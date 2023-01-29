Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs19news
Bradbury Cafe brings back Charlottesville favorite
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --Bradbury Cafe has brought back a Charlottesville menu favorite to make your Fridays a little sweeter. Spudnuts are officially back on the menu at Bradbury Cafe. Spudnuts are doughnuts made from potato flour, and they're worth spending a little extra time at the gym for. Pastry...
cbs19news
Will the Regal at the Shops at Stonefield stay open or close?
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After a big announcement recently that the Regal at Stonefield would be closing, new information indicates that might not be a done deal. There’s been a lot of talk over the past two weeks on whether Regal will be closing the theater located at the Shops at Stonefield in Albemarle County. With no definite yes or no on if it will remain open, it’s a very fluid situation.
WHSV
A look back at January’s weather
(WHSV) - Do you remember how warm it was to start 2023? The warmest day was January 3rd when our Dale Enterprise station recorded close to 70 degrees! Here’s a look at how warm it was across the area, although this was not record breaking. Even though we had...
WHSV
Harrisonburg’s Friendly City Trail awarded Project of the Year
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The greenway has been selected as a winner of the 2023 American Public Works Association (APWA) Mid-Atlantic Chapter’s Project of the Year Award for the category of Transportation Less than $5 Million. This award acknowledges regional projects that represent the best individual and group achievements in the public works profession.
NBC 29 News
Lack of snow hurting Charlottesville business
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Winter isn’t over yet, however, the lack of snow in the Charlottesville area is mixing things up for businesses selling supplies. “Winter has been a little bit slower for us this year, Martin Hardware Assistant Manger Chris Davis said Monday, January 30. “Stuff like ice melt and sleds and shovels, they’re not selling as quickly as they normally have. But, every once in a while when they call for a little bit, you know, we see a few people come in. But without anything too heavy, a lot of it’s just been hanging around the shop.”
WHSV
Collaborative planning for downtown park in Harrisonburg begins
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Last week Harrisonburg’s City Council approved city staff to begin working with the non-profit Build Our Park to develop a plan to build a public park downtown next to city hall. On Tuesday city staff met with members of the non-profit for the first time...
royalexaminer.com
Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival’s first annual Casino and Cash Party a sold-out success
On Saturday, January 21st the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® held its first annual Casino and Cash Party at the Elks Lodge in Winchester. The purpose of this event was to raise money to recruit bands for our two parades and to also set funds aside as we plan for the 100th Festival in 2027. Brad Veach, Executive Director stated, “The evening was a sold-out success netting the festival nearly $25,000. This will be a huge boost to our parades and a great start to planning a blockbuster event for our 100th festival.” The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival continues to be so grateful to this community for its years of support in sponsorships and attendance at our events. In an effort to give back to the community, Festival President Sharen Gromling and Veach took advantage of the evening to present a check to the emcee, Charles Harbaugh, Executive Director of Access Independence and Mayor of Middletown, Virginia. This $1,000 check was given as a thank you for his long-time support of the Festival, Access Independence’s assistance in making all our events more accessible, and to purchase accessible ramps to help community members who are mobility-impaired. Gromling stated, “Apple Blossom is trying to be more visible throughout the year and to support the efforts of the local nonprofits serving those most in need in our community.”
infocville.com
December 2022 transactions: Industrial block in Rose Hill neighborhood sells for $12.75M; Orangedale duplex sells for $270K
I will write about the rezoning process while I continue doing these on-going summaries in 2023. I am as interested in the actual as I am the theoretical. And every property owner in Charlottesville is about to receive their assessment for 2023. That’s about as actual as you can get. I don’t make predictions, but invite you to review the hundreds of transactions I’ve written about this year. Just remember Albemarle County’s assessments are up 13.46 percent for 2023.
nbc24.com
Saved from slaughter: Racehorse finds forever home in Virginia
CHILHOWIE Va. (WCYB) — A family in Chilhowie, Virginia now houses a retired racehorse who was saved from slaughter. Allison Smith with Colby's Crew Rescue non-profit in Charlottesville said Killargue was an award-winning racehorse whose career ended when he suffered a race injury. He was later sent to stud, which is when male horses mate with female horses across the country.
WHSV
Honey Run Elementary raising money for the Humane Society of Shenandoah County
QUICKSBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the month of February, each class at Honey Run Elementary is in competition to bring in the most supplies for the Humane Society of Shenandoah County. “Specifically cat food and cat litter because that is the big population. When they bring the food in they...
schillingshow.com
Race based: Burley Middle School offers black-only catered dinner event
Jackson P Burley Middle School (JPBMS)—a public school in Albemarle County, Virginia—is hosting a black-only, catered dinner event. Billed as “Dinner and Discussion; JPBMS Black Community,” the evening’s stated goal is to:. “Build stronger partnerships with our families to support deeper learning and positive identity...
WHSV
Name of driver killed in White Hill Road wreck released
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have released the names of the people involved in the crash that killed one person near Stuarts Draft on January 29. According to the VSP, a 2016 Ford F-350 was heading south on White Hill Road when it reportedly crossed...
WHSV
Family and friends of fallen Bridgewater officers reflect one year after deadly shooting on campus
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - February 1, 2022 is a day many of us will never forget. It was a day that two brave officers made the ultimate sacrifice on Bridgewater College’s campus. Friends and families of John Painter and J.J. Jefferson say some days are harder than others, but...
WHSV
New Market’s Chamber of Commerce ends after 98 years
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - After almost a century of being a hub for local businesses, the New Market Chamber of Commerce is done. The former chamber president says the decision has been on the table for two years. She said the entire board felt it was time to say...
macaronikid.com
2 Ingredient Apple Cinnamon Yummies!
My children ask for cinnamon rolls all of the time. Usually, we make them in the waffle maker but today I really wanted an apple pie. We decided to compromise and mix them together. We call them Apple Cinnamon Yummies, because, well, that's what they are!. Ingredients:. 1 can of...
WHSV
Missing Front Royal teen found safe
FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDBJ) EARLIER STORY: - Jaylin Michelle Pinckney, 14, has been reported missing out of Front Royal after the last reported sighting of her, walking from her home in the 300 block of Frazier Place Saturday, January 28. According to the Front Royal Police Department, Pinckney is Black...
NBC 29 News
Car crashes into Package Depot store in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Monday was a scary day for workers at Package Depot in Charlottesville. Police say a car crashed into the building around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30. Officers say the driver was issued a traffic summons and taken to UVA Medical Center with minor injuries. A...
WHSV
Traffic crash on Rt. 42 in Rockingham County near Green Hill Rd.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, Virginia State Police say they responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 42 (Harpine Hwy) and Route 721 (Green Hill Rd) in Rockingham County. One person has been transported for treatment of serious injuries. At one...
WHSV
Having problems picking up WHSV’s signal? Read this
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - WHSV has been experiencing some signal problems, and we are working to get these problems fixed as soon as possible. One of our tower sites is down due to a power outage, which could affect your ability to pick up our channel, and we are working with Dominion Power to fix the issue.
Comments / 0