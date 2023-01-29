ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBCMontana

Organizers announce $5 million in funding for Missoula butterfly house

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium and the Healthy Acres Healthy Communities Foundation raised some hefty donations. Organizers announced on Tuesday they received $5.3 million in private funding toward Missoula's first butterfly house at the Gerald W. Marks Exploration Center and Rocky Mountain Gardens. Construction is...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Glacier opens vehicle reservations this Wednesday

MISSOULA, Mont. — Glacier National Park is reminding visitors that vehicle reservations become available this Wednesday at 8 a.m. Mountain time. Reservations are required for Going-to-the-Sun Road west side entrances and the North Fork area from May 26 through Sept. 10. Starting July 1, vehicle reservations are required to...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Traffic delayed on I-90, east of Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — An accident on Interstate 90 has caused delays in east bound lanes at mile marker 118, east of Missoula. Officials are urging drivers to take an alternate route.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula officials warn seniors about Medicare scam

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula Aging Services and the Missoula County Sheriff's Office are warning Montanans about a scam alert from Montana Senior Medicare Patrol. If anyone receives a call claiming to be from Medicare about receiving an arthritis kit, they should report it to the SMP.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

6 people hospitalized after 7-vehicle crash west of Drummond

MISSOULA, Mont. — Traffic is flowing slowly in both directions on Interstate 90 near Drummond as crews work to clear a seven-vehicle crash scene. Six people were hospitalized with serious injuries. Montana Highway Patrol says a westbound commercial vehicle was driving too fast for conditions when it hit a...
DRUMMOND, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Co. commissioners to consider establishing housing innovation fund

MISSOULA, Mont. — This week, Missoula County commissioners will consider adopting a resolution to establish a housing innovation fund. The fund would support projects and programs addressing housing and affordability in the county. Commissioners will discuss the resolution at their public meeting on Thursday. Missoula County released the following...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Money Cents: Making a budget

MISSOULA, Mont. — This week’s financial tip is for those who are wondering if it’s necessary to create a budget. The simple answer is while it may not be necessary, it can be a game changer when it comes to your finances for both short- and long-term planning. Creating a budget paints a very clear picture of your financial situation. Have you ever had that moment where you ask yourself at the end of the month, “man where is all my money going?, or what did I spend my money on this month?”
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy