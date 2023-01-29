MISSOULA, Mont. — This week’s financial tip is for those who are wondering if it’s necessary to create a budget. The simple answer is while it may not be necessary, it can be a game changer when it comes to your finances for both short- and long-term planning. Creating a budget paints a very clear picture of your financial situation. Have you ever had that moment where you ask yourself at the end of the month, “man where is all my money going?, or what did I spend my money on this month?”

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO