Redondo Beach, CA

Hokahey...
1d ago

That good old safe and effective concoction of unknown chemicals doing what it does best.

Yardbarker

Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school

Former five-star quarterback recruit Sam Huard is transferring to a surprising school. Huard, the son of former Washington quarterback Damon Huard, has decided to transfer from Washington to Cal Poly, he announced Monday. That means the consensus top-ranked quarterback in the 2021 class will be playing at the FCS level in 2023.
INDIANA STATE
The Comeback

Famed NHL and WHA star Bobby Hull passes away at 84, hockey world reacts

One of hockey’s most prolific scorers has passed on. Famed NHL and WHA star Bobby Hull has passed away at 84, as per John Dietz of the Chicago-area Daily Herald: Former #Blackhawks star Bobby Hull dies at 84. https://t.co/EsaBsF9n0d — Daily Herald (@dailyherald) January 30, 2023 Hull posted 610 goals (18th all-time) and 560 assists across Read more... The post Famed NHL and WHA star Bobby Hull passes away at 84, hockey world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Legendary NFL Executive Has Reportedly Passed Away

Longtime NFL executive and Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard has passed away, according to the Washington Post. Beathard passed away at his home in Franklin, Tenn. on Monday. He was 86 years old. After his football playing career ended, Beathard broke into the personnel side as a scout with ...
FRANKLIN, TN
Centre Daily

Jaguars’ QB Nathan Rourke Undergoes Foot Surgery

Weeks after joining the Jacksonville Jaguars' roster, quarterback Nathan Rourke underwent foot surgery and is set to rehab with the team moving into the offseason. According to TSN's Farhan Lalji, Rourke, who signed with the Jaguars on Jan. 16, the surgery was to remove plate and screws in his foot.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

NCAA Star Dies at 23

Sad and shocking news has been released with word that University of Arizona swimmer Ty Wells has passed away at the age of 23, according to the University. Wells passed away on Friday.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Receives Devastating Diagnosis

On Sunday night, OnlyHomers covered the news that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had suffered a serious elbow injury during Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and now we have more word on the extent of the injury.
Yardbarker

DeMeco Ryans agrees to six-year deal to become Texans HC

Ryans’ deal with the Texans comes fewer than 48 hours after his San Francisco 49ers lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Ryans was the Niners’ defensive coordinator and could not become Houston’s new head coach until after San Francisco’s season ended.
HOUSTON, TX
OnlyHomers

NHL Legend Dies

One of hockey's greats has unfortunately passed away. Bobby Hull was a hockey Hall of Famer, 12-time all-star, and two-time Hart Trophy winner, which is the Most Valuable Player award in the NHL. It was announced today that Bobby Hull has died at age 84.
Athlon Sports

Legendary NFL General Manager Died On Wednesday

The NFL world received sad news this Wednesday afternoon. Bobby Beathard, one of the top executives in the League's history, has died.  Beathard's cause of death is currently unknown at this time, but it has been reported he died in his home with his family. He was 86 years old.  The ...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Texans' Coaching Hire

For the third year in a row the Houston Texans have hired a new head coach. Fans are hoping this one sticks. According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans will be the next head coach of the Texans. Schefter noted it's a six-year deal for ...
HOUSTON, TX
markerzone.com

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS LEGEND BOBBY HULL PASSES AWAY AT AGE 84

Some very sad news to report on in the hockey world on Monday morning as according to John Dietz of Daily Herald, Chicago Blackhawks legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull has passed away at the age of 84. Details surrounding Hull's passing are unknown at this time. Hull...
CHICAGO, IL

