Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Eli Manning Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady's Decision
Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning had plenty of legendary battles against Tom Brady throughout his professional career. Now, with Manning doing media, many are wondering for his thoughts on Brady's impending decision for the 2023 season and beyond. But Manning knows better than ...
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
NFL World Is Convinced Of Tom Brady's Next Team
Tom Brady has yet to decide on if he's going to play another NFL season, but the NFL world seems to be convinced of his next destination. San Francisco. The 49ers fell to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night. They were blown out, losing both of their healthy quarterbacks to ...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Patrick's Big Win: Photos
Brittany Mahomes made sure her kiddos were decked out to cheer on their dad ahead of Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to an AFC divisional game win Brittany Mahomes is getting her babies into the spirit of playoff football! Both of the Kansas City Current co-owner's kids with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes were dressed in their Kansas City Chiefs gear to cheer on their dad ahead of the team's most recent playoff win, as seen on Brittany's Instagram Story Sunday. The mom of two first shared a photo of...
Look: Kirk Herbstreit's Message For Joseph Ossai Is Going Viral
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit had a classy message for Cincinnati Bengals defender Joseph Ossai on Sunday evening. Ossai made a costly penalty late in the fourth quarter, when he pushed Patrick Mahomes out of bounds. Ossai was called for a 15-yard late hit, pushing the Chiefs into ...
Tom Brady Says He's 'Looking Forward' to Becoming an NFL Analyst 'Whenever That Time Comes'
The NFL star said he's "really looking to learn" when he eventually moves to the broadcast booth Tom Brady is looking toward the future. During Monday's episode of his SiriusXM podcast, Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the NFL star revealed his thoughts on graduating to the broadcast booth after retirement during a conversation with ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith. Smith, 55, told Brady that fans will "celebrate" him "no matter what" when he finally retires for good, and that his future career as an NFL...
Rob Gronkowski Has Intense Moment With Kay Adams in New Ad Ahead of Super Bowl
Rob Gronkowski is returning to the football field as he will attempt a field goal during a live Super Bowl LVII television commercial. And to promote the event, the former NFL tight end is appearing in multiple commercials sponsored by FanDuel. The most recent ad was released on Tuesday and shows Gronkowski taking questions from reporters, including FanDuel TV's Kay Adams. The ad shows Adams asking the four-time Super Bowl champion if he was nervous about taking part in FanDuel's "Kick of Destiny." Gronkowski laughs at her and says no, which then leads to a staredown between the two.
"NFL Rigged" Trends on Social Media Following 2022 AFC Championship Game
Super Bowl LVII is around the corner, but are we sure anyone will tune in?. Following the disastrous AFC and NFC championship matchups, thousands of fans took to social media to point out the very questionable officiating in both games, especially the AFC championship. In case you missed it, the game was really close; however, the refs called some extremely weak penalties on the Bengals, resulting in their 23-20 loss.
Proof Olivia Culpo Is Boyfriend Christian McCaffrey's No. 1 Fan After the 49ers Loss
Watch: Olivia Culpo on Long-Distance Relationship With NFL Star Christian McCaffrey. Olivia Culpo is still Christian McCaffrey's biggest cheerleader. The model showed her support for her NFL player boyfriend after his team, the San Francisco 49ers, fell to the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC championship game on Jan. 29. Alongside a black and white photo of the two sharing a kiss, Olivia wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Beyond proud of you."
Who Are The Top 5 NFL Quarterbacks of All Time?
Who would you choose to be your Top 5 NFL Quarterbacks of All Time? Listen to Max and Emery's conversation about the latest StudyFinds.org survey of the top 10 sports review website, that reveals a list of the 5 G.O.A.T.S.
Tom Brady has reportedly lost 15 pounds following his divorce
Tom Brady has had a rough year. Not only did he experience an off-season with his football team, the Tampa Buccaneers, Brady also experienced a divorce from Gisele Bundchen, his partner of 13 years. A new report conducted by Jeff Darlington revealed that the stress caused Brady...
NFL Draft experts weigh in after Stetson Bennett arrest
On Sunday morning, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested for public intoxication. The 25-year-old quarterback, expected to be a Day 2 or 3 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, may have seen his stock drop further, according to some experts. Bennett was supposed to be in Dallas working out for...
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Shares Daughter Sterling’s Favorite Loafers Worn by Son Bronze Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes took to Instagram this weekend to share the shoes her daughter, Sterling, wants her new son with husband Patrick Mahomes to wear “every day.” The post was made before Mahomes and his team, the Kansas Chiefs, defeated the Cincinnati Bengals by 23-20 on Sunday. Now, the Chiefs will play in the Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12. On her Stories on Saturday, Mahomes shared a snapshot of her and Patrick’s 2-month-old son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, dressed in a brown onesie embroidered with his nickname. Paired with white leggings and knit gray and white socks,...
NFL great Tom Brady says he is retiring 'for good'
Feb 1 (Reuters) - Tom Brady, who won seven Super Bowls and is widely considered the greatest National Football League quarterback ever, said on Wednesday he was retiring, a year after he made the same announcement only to change his mind weeks later.
