Read full article on original website
Related
Sneak Peek: New York State Walmarts Changing Into Stores That ‘Wow’
Walmart is transforming locations into "stores that wow." We've got a look at the changes. Walmart is showing off a new and improved look at a number of stores across the country. New York State Walmart Gets Remodeled. Walmart officially remodeled five stores including one in New York State. The...
Court strikes another major blow to New York’s cannabis rollout
A federal judge denied motions to drop an injunction that bars New York from issuing conditional dispensary licenses in five regions, extending uncertainty surrounding the program in particular, and state cannabis markets in general. The Tuesday decision is the latest action in a lawsuit filed against the state by Variscite...
Popular Chain Store Closing 34 More New York State Locations
A popular department store is closing 34 stores across the Hudson Valley and New York State. We've got the updated list. Bed Bath & Beyond confirmed even more stores are closing. Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 87 More Stores. On Tuesday, Hudson Valley Post reported Bed Bath & Beyond...
Kathy Hochul’s record-breaking $227B NY budget: Bail, migrants, gas stove ban
Gov. Hochul unveiled a record-breaking $227 billion budget proposal packed with progressive spending plans and controversial policies Wednesday — setting the stage for a showdown with state lawmakers for whom it still won’t be enough. In an afternoon speech in the state Capitol’s Red Room in Albany, Hochul said she wanted to “make it a little bit easier to be a family living here in New York.” “We set the table for what should be one of the most prosperous times in our state’s history. But if New Yorkers don’t feel safe, they can’t afford to buy a home, they can’t pay...
Upstate New York School Under Fire Over “Racist Snowman” Post
This could've easily been a cute Facebook post showing off their students enjoying a wonderful winter activity. Unfortunately, one sentence managed to corrupt the whole post and spark outrage from the community. "Racist Snowman" Post Receives Backlash from the Community. Yesterday, January 31st, the Coxsackie-Athens Central School District posted a...
New York’s Largest Mammal Caught on Video in the Adirondacks
There never seems to be a dull moment working with the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). New helicopter footage from upstate New York shows some pretty spectacular footage. It's all related to a new research project focused on one of the most impressive animals to step foot in the state....
YAHOO!
NYCLU sues NY prisons over correction officers' misconduct, discipline records
The New York Civil Liberties Union on Monday sued the state agency overseeing prisons to obtain records related to correction officers’ misconduct. The NYCLU filed its lawsuit against the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS), which oversees the state’s 44 prisons, in order to obtain records that have been delayed or rejected by officials through a Freedom of Information Law request.
New York State One of The Worst For Dental Health
Whether it's sweater teeth, cavities or gingivitis New York is off to a rough start when it comes to dental health statistics in 2023. A lot of New Yorkers have a dirty mouth. You can tell when you accidentally cut someone off on I-84. As it turns out our mouths might be grosser than you think. It turns out New York has its fair share of yuck mouths.
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
What Happens After You Die? NY Legalizes Controversial 3rd Option
Until 2023, there have been two options for you in New York when you die: burial or cremation. But now, because of new legislation signed into law by Governor Hochul, there’s a third option for the deceased and their loved ones: having your dead body turned into dirt. It’s...
Population Declining In New York State More Than Most Of America
Officials are starting to worry that rate of new Empire State residents is declining more than most of the country. Earlier this month, Hudson Valley Post reported more people are leaving New York State than any other state. New York State Loses More Residents Than Any Other State, Again. New...
Shocking Weather ‘History’ Made In Upstate New York
Weather experts are shocked to report something that hasn't ever been recorded when it comes to weather in Upstate New York. Tuesday was Jan. 31, the last day of the month of January. Once temperatures went above 30 degrees, history was officially made. Historically Warm January In Upstate New York.
Emergency Airlift and Amnesia After New York Snowmobile Accident
A snowmobile accident required an emergency airlift and left another man with amnesia after a scary encounter on a frozen New York lake. The two riders, aged 53 and 14, required immediate medical care after crashing on Stillwater Reservoir in Webb, NY. The startling cause of the accident, however, is a hidden danger to many New York thrill seekers.
Students ‘deliberately inappropriately’ restrained 214 times in recent years, NY says
Albany, N.Y. — State investigators found staff at New York schools serving children with disabilities intentionally misused physical restraints on students dozens of times annually in recent years, records obtained by the Times Union show. The Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs, a state agency...
5 Powerball Tickets Worth About $2 Million Sold In New York State
New York State residents continue to strike rich playing Powerball and Mega Millions. The Powerball jackpot continues to soar. New York State Residents Could Win Nearly $700 Million. The Powerball jackpot was last won on November 19, 2022. Monday's drawing, Jan. 30, was the 31st drawing in the jackpot cycle.
New York State Says “This” About Selling Flavored Vape Items
Do you vape? Then you are probably an aficionado of all the types of vaping liquid and where to buy them. While there have been some reports about vaping and how it is not particularly healthy for users, that will not be debated in this article. If you vape, you vape. But wait one minute, New York State has something that they want you to know about their stance on vaping.
-30 Degree ‘Artic Blast’ Coming To Hudson Valley, New York State
New York State residents are being told to prepare for a freezing dangerous arctic blast. Tuesday morning many Hudson Valley residents woke up to some snow. In parts of Orange, Dutchess and Ulster counties, the snow didn't stick to roads, but in other parts of the Hudson Valley, the snow did cause some schools to have delayed openings.
New York State Wants Speed Limiting Devices On Thousands of Cars
After a successful pilot program, officials from New York State hope to put "speed assistance technology" on thousands of cars. New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently announced the preliminary results of "active intelligent speed assistance (ISA) technology." Speed Limiting Devices Places On New York City Cars. New York City...
Residents In 8 New York State Hometowns Among Smartest in America
Residents in these New York State hometowns can brag they are smarter than everyone else in the state and most of America. The team at personal-finance website WalletHub recently reached out to Hudson Valley Post to tell us about its study into the most and least educated cities in the United States.
nystateofpolitics.com
Bottle deposit law expansion urged for New York
Advocates in New York are trying to build momentum for a bill that would once again expand New York's bottle deposit law, touting the backing of 150 community groups in the state that want to see the measure included in a final budget deal in the next two months. At...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
Poughkeepsie, NY
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 5