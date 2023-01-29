ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
date 2023-01-29

New York Post

Kathy Hochul’s record-breaking $227B NY budget: Bail, migrants, gas stove ban

Gov. Hochul unveiled a record-breaking $227 billion budget proposal packed with progressive spending plans and controversial policies Wednesday — setting the stage for a showdown with state lawmakers for whom it still won’t be enough.  In an afternoon speech in the state Capitol’s Red Room in Albany, Hochul said she wanted to “make it a little bit easier to be a family living here in New York.”  “We set the table for what should be one of the most prosperous times in our state’s history. But if New Yorkers don’t feel safe, they can’t afford to buy a home, they can’t pay...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YAHOO!

NYCLU sues NY prisons over correction officers' misconduct, discipline records

The New York Civil Liberties Union on Monday sued the state agency overseeing prisons to obtain records related to correction officers’ misconduct. The NYCLU filed its lawsuit against the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS), which oversees the state’s 44 prisons, in order to obtain records that have been delayed or rejected by officials through a Freedom of Information Law request.
New York State One of The Worst For Dental Health

Whether it's sweater teeth, cavities or gingivitis New York is off to a rough start when it comes to dental health statistics in 2023. A lot of New Yorkers have a dirty mouth. You can tell when you accidentally cut someone off on I-84. As it turns out our mouths might be grosser than you think. It turns out New York has its fair share of yuck mouths.
NEW YORK STATE
Shocking Weather ‘History’ Made In Upstate New York

Weather experts are shocked to report something that hasn't ever been recorded when it comes to weather in Upstate New York. Tuesday was Jan. 31, the last day of the month of January. Once temperatures went above 30 degrees, history was officially made. Historically Warm January In Upstate New York.
ALBANY, NY
Emergency Airlift and Amnesia After New York Snowmobile Accident

A snowmobile accident required an emergency airlift and left another man with amnesia after a scary encounter on a frozen New York lake. The two riders, aged 53 and 14, required immediate medical care after crashing on Stillwater Reservoir in Webb, NY. The startling cause of the accident, however, is a hidden danger to many New York thrill seekers.
NEW YORK STATE
5 Powerball Tickets Worth About $2 Million Sold In New York State

New York State residents continue to strike rich playing Powerball and Mega Millions. The Powerball jackpot continues to soar. New York State Residents Could Win Nearly $700 Million. The Powerball jackpot was last won on November 19, 2022. Monday's drawing, Jan. 30, was the 31st drawing in the jackpot cycle.
New York State Says “This” About Selling Flavored Vape Items

Do you vape? Then you are probably an aficionado of all the types of vaping liquid and where to buy them. While there have been some reports about vaping and how it is not particularly healthy for users, that will not be debated in this article. If you vape, you vape. But wait one minute, New York State has something that they want you to know about their stance on vaping.
-30 Degree ‘Artic Blast’ Coming To Hudson Valley, New York State

New York State residents are being told to prepare for a freezing dangerous arctic blast. Tuesday morning many Hudson Valley residents woke up to some snow. In parts of Orange, Dutchess and Ulster counties, the snow didn't stick to roads, but in other parts of the Hudson Valley, the snow did cause some schools to have delayed openings.
nystateofpolitics.com

Bottle deposit law expansion urged for New York

Advocates in New York are trying to build momentum for a bill that would once again expand New York's bottle deposit law, touting the backing of 150 community groups in the state that want to see the measure included in a final budget deal in the next two months. At...
OREGON STATE
Poughkeepsie, NY
