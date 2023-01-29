ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

John Lennon Said The Beatles’ ‘I Am the Walrus’ Could’ve Been About a Pudding Basin Instead

By Matthew Trzcinski
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

TL;DR:

  • John Lennon said The Beatles’ “I Am the Walrus” could’ve been about a pudding basin.
  • He discussed the tone of the song.
  • John discussed another Beatles song where he mentioned a walrus.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iouob_0kUtsmx400
The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ | Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer

John Lennon said The Beatles ‘ “ I Am the Walrus ” could have been about a “pudding basin” instead. In addition, he discussed the tone of the song. John said his attitude toward lyrics changed when he was writing one of his post-Beatles albums.

John Lennon said The Beatles’ ‘I Am the Walrus’ and ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’ included his avant-garde material that was ‘usable’

The book Lennon on Lennon: Conversations with John Lennon includes an interview from 1980. In it, Yoko Ono said John produced some avant-garde material at his home.

“I would take the sort of most usable [material] and add it to The Beatles, or to my tracks of The Beatles, like ‘I Am the Walrus’ or ‘ Strawberry Fields [Forever] ,’ whatever,” he said. “Fiddled around a bit, or put loops or something funny. But at home I was really far out.”

John Lennon said ‘I Am the Walrus’ was tongue in cheek but he later started to write straightforward lyrics

During another 1980 interview, John discussed his approach to lyrics. “I’ve had tongue in cheek all along,” he said. “‘I Am the Walrus,’ all of them had tongue in cheek. Just because other people see depths of whatever in it.

“What does it really mean, ‘I am the eggman?'” he added. “It could have been a pudding basin for all I care. It’s just tongue in cheek.” For context, a pudding basin is a bowl used the steam puddings.

John said his attitude toward lyrics changed. “It [interpretation of the lyrics] gets to be stupid,” he said. “That’s why I started, from the ‘ Mother ‘ album onwards, trying to shave off all imagery, pretentions of poetry, illusions of grandeur, à la Dylan, Dylanesque. I didn’t want any of that.”

For context, “Mother” appeared on the album John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band . John said he wanted the songs from that album to be written in simple English with a rhyme scheme.

Related

John Lennon Discussed the Sexual Meaning of a Lyric From The Beatles’ ‘I Am the Walrus’

The ‘Imagine’ said another Beatles lyric could have been about something totally different and it wouldn’t matter

Famously, John also mentioned a walrus in The Beatles’ “Glass Onion.” The song is littered with references to Beatles tracks like “Lady Madonna” and “The Fool on the Hill,” ending on the line “The walrus was Paul,” a subversion of “I Am the Walrus.”

During a 1980 interview from the book All We Are Saying: The Last Major Interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono , John was asked about that line. He said the walrus in the lyric was incidental. He said he might as well have said Paul was a fox terrier. John just threw in the reference to the walrus, calling it a bit of poetry.

John said the lyrics of “I Am the Walrus” were tongue in cheek but fans will likely be trying to understand the song for years to come.

Comments / 3

Related
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

George Harrison Was the Only Beatle Who Could Stomach Watching ‘A Hard Day’s Night’: ‘It Embarrasses Them’

After John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr found global success with their music, they decided to expand into film with A Hard Day’s Night. The film was The Beatles’ first time acting on camera, and they did it with varying degrees of success. While they had fun shooting the film, watching it was a different story. The band’s press officer, Derek Taylor, said all but Harrison left during the band’s viewing of the film.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

270K+
Followers
127K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy