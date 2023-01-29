‘And Just Like That…’: Will Aidan Finally Walk Away From Carrie?

The second season of And Just Like That… is in production, and fan expectations are high. The Sex and the City sequel series details the lives of Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda, as they navigate the reality of life in their fifties – and all the trials and tribulations of love and family.

While few details have been released about the upcoming second season, an image was just shared on the official Instagram account for the show, and that image has fans buzzing. The post shows Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, and her old flame Aidan Shaw , portrayed by John Corbett, holding hands and walking down a street in New York City.

Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie) and John Corbett (Aidan) in ‘Sex and the City’ | Paramount Pictures/Newsmakers/Getty Images

In the wake of the post, fans have been speculating about the nature of their relationship and wondering if a renewed romance is in the cards for the two star-crossed lovebirds .

John Corbett will be reprising his role as Aidan in ‘And Just Like That…’

For many fans, Aidan was Carrie’s one true love and the one that got away. Now, after a period of many years, those fans will get to see how the two characters interact once more. With Corbett set to reprise his role as Aidan in And Just Like That… , many fans believe that Aidan and Carrie will be picking up right when they left off.

According to Vogue , the Instagram image shared by the show’s official account reveals that Aidan and Carrie are holding hands, which is clearly a signal that some sort of connection has happened. Rumors of Corbett’s involvement with the show started well before the first season debuted.

According to Deadline , the actor himself stated that he would be in “quite a few episodes.” Whether it took some time for a storyline to materialize for Aidan or if showrunners were dragging their feet, no one is sure – but now there can be no doubt Aidan is back in action.

Will Aidan’s potential new romance with Carrie last?

If Aidan and Carrie do get back together, it will be under entirely new conditions. With Aidan as a father of at least three children and Carrie as a recent widow following the death of her husband, Mr. Big, the two will be connecting during a time of upheaval for Carrie.

Still, they are both older and wiser, and if they are able to set aside the differences that once plagued them, it is possible that Aidan could turn out to be the “one” for Carrie after all. Fans on Reddit are divided over Aidan’s return. “Ugh. We really do not need more Aidan. Mind you, at least with Big dead he won’t need to worry about her leaving him for Big, I suppose,” one fan said.

Another wrote, “I would rather her back together with Aidan than some random guy we know nothing about, and the writers just speed through it.”

Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw had an on-and-off relationship

Carrie and Aidan embarked on their romance during the third season of Sex and the City . They met at a furniture store, where Aidan showcased his handcrafted furniture and display pieces. They enjoyed an instant attraction and started dating – only to break apart when Carrie tells Aidan that she had an affair with Mr. Big.

They got back together the following season, only to break up again after getting engaged, with Carrie explaining that she isn’t ready for marriage. Carrie ran across Aidan several seasons later when he had moved on and married a woman named Kathy.

Aidan and Kathy had a baby boy named Tate, and in the 2010 sequel film, Sex and the City 2, Aidan reveals to Carrie that he has welcomed two more sons, Homer and Wyatt. It’s unclear what will happen with the two now that they’ve matured and married other people.

For now, fans will have to speculate about the possibilities until the second season of And Just Like That… debuts on HBO sometime in 2023.