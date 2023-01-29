ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘And Just Like That…’: Will Aidan Finally Walk Away From Carrie?

By Christina Nunn
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

The second season of And Just Like That… is in production, and fan expectations are high. The Sex and the City sequel series details the lives of Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda, as they navigate the reality of life in their fifties – and all the trials and tribulations of love and family.

While few details have been released about the upcoming second season, an image was just shared on the official Instagram account for the show, and that image has fans buzzing. The post shows Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, and her old flame Aidan Shaw , portrayed by John Corbett, holding hands and walking down a street in New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F44mz_0kUtsZQV00
Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie) and John Corbett (Aidan) in ‘Sex and the City’ | Paramount Pictures/Newsmakers/Getty Images

In the wake of the post, fans have been speculating about the nature of their relationship and wondering if a renewed romance is in the cards for the two star-crossed lovebirds .

John Corbett will be reprising his role as Aidan in ‘And Just Like That…’

For many fans, Aidan was Carrie’s one true love and the one that got away. Now, after a period of many years, those fans will get to see how the two characters interact once more. With Corbett set to reprise his role as Aidan in And Just Like That… , many fans believe that Aidan and Carrie will be picking up right when they left off.

According to Vogue , the Instagram image shared by the show’s official account reveals that Aidan and Carrie are holding hands, which is clearly a signal that some sort of connection has happened. Rumors of Corbett’s involvement with the show started well before the first season debuted.

According to Deadline , the actor himself stated that he would be in “quite a few episodes.” Whether it took some time for a storyline to materialize for Aidan or if showrunners were dragging their feet, no one is sure – but now there can be no doubt Aidan is back in action.

Will Aidan’s potential new romance with Carrie last?

If Aidan and Carrie do get back together, it will be under entirely new conditions. With Aidan as a father of at least three children and Carrie as a recent widow following the death of her husband, Mr. Big, the two will be connecting during a time of upheaval for Carrie.

Still, they are both older and wiser, and if they are able to set aside the differences that once plagued them, it is possible that Aidan could turn out to be the “one” for Carrie after all. Fans on Reddit are divided over Aidan’s return. “Ugh. We really do not need more Aidan. Mind you, at least with Big dead he won’t need to worry about her leaving him for Big, I suppose,” one fan said.

Another wrote, “I would rather her back together with Aidan than some random guy we know nothing about, and the writers just speed through it.”

Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw had an on-and-off relationship

Related

Kate Beckinsale ‘Worshiped’ ‘Sex and the City’ Star John Corbett While Working With Him

Carrie and Aidan embarked on their romance during the third season of Sex and the City . They met at a furniture store, where Aidan showcased his handcrafted furniture and display pieces. They enjoyed an instant attraction and started dating – only to break apart when Carrie tells Aidan that she had an affair with Mr. Big.

They got back together the following season, only to break up again after getting engaged, with Carrie explaining that she isn’t ready for marriage. Carrie ran across Aidan several seasons later when he had moved on and married a woman named Kathy.

Aidan and Kathy had a baby boy named Tate, and in the 2010 sequel film, Sex and the City 2, Aidan reveals to Carrie that he has welcomed two more sons, Homer and Wyatt. It’s unclear what will happen with the two now that they’ve matured and married other people.

For now, fans will have to speculate about the possibilities until the second season of And Just Like That… debuts on HBO sometime in 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Sister Wives’: 3 Brown Family Members Are Opting to Keep Their Lives Super Private

Since season 17 of Sister Wives ended on Jan. 8, the Brown family has been talking a lot. Three of Christine Brown’s kids have been happy to share their take on the Brown family drama on Patreon and social media. Several more of the family’s 18 children maintain public Instagram and Twitter accounts. Not all of the Browns are interested in the fame their family’s polygamist lifestyle has brought them. Three of the Brown kids have opted to stay out of the limelight almost entirely.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Here’s the Advice Topher Grace and Laura Prepon Gave the Actor Who Plays Their Daughter on ‘That ‘90s Show’

Netflix recently dropped the reboot of the popular That ’70s Show, That ’90s Show, bringing together a new group of teens. The focus of the new sitcom, Leia, is played by Callie Haverda, and she had to jump into acting surrounded by some huge names. Fortunately for her, Haverda had a couple of seasoned pros to give her some critical advice.
People

Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia Breaks His Silence: 'People Know About Me, But They Don't Know Me'

The musician discusses life with his famous mom, his recovery from fentanyl addiction and discovering the truth about the background of his father, producer Marco Garibaldi, in this week's PEOPLE Aside from having his mother's eyes, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia isn't immediately recognizable as the son of actress Priscilla Presley, the 77-year-old ex-wife of Elvis. "A lot of people know about me," the musician tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday. "But they don't know me." Though he remained largely out of the spotlight growing up, Navarone, 35, says his lineage...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

George Harrison Was the Only Beatle Who Could Stomach Watching ‘A Hard Day’s Night’: ‘It Embarrasses Them’

After John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr found global success with their music, they decided to expand into film with A Hard Day’s Night. The film was The Beatles’ first time acting on camera, and they did it with varying degrees of success. While they had fun shooting the film, watching it was a different story. The band’s press officer, Derek Taylor, said all but Harrison left during the band’s viewing of the film.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

270K+
Followers
127K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy